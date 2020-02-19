Patricia “Pat” Frost of Apache Junction, Arizona, formerly of Lexington, died Feb. 17, 2020.
Patricia Frost’s life and her love of the Lord will be celebrated at St. George’s Catholic Church, Apache Junction, Ariz., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 beginning with a Rosary at 10:00 a. m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a. m.
There will be no visitation or vigil service.
Burial will be held at 11:00 a. m., Thursday Feb. 27, at the Arapahoe Cemetery, Arapahoe, with a gathering at St. Germanus Catholic Church in Arapahoe following the graveside service.
She was born on May 9, 1929 to Horace and Grace Lovelace Condit at Beardstown, Ill. Pat graduated from Alliance High School and then St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Lincoln.
Pat married her loving husband of almost 60 years, Wayne Frost on Sept. 4, 1950 in Lincoln. She served in multiple hospitals and clinics as a Registered Nurse and in hospital administration throughout her medical career. She was a supporting partner with her husband Wayne as the owner and proprietor of Frost’s Department Store, later Frost’s Fashions in Lexington.
She loved every minute of time spent with her husband and large family of five boys, enjoying camping and fishing trips across the entire western half of the United States. Every holiday was a chance to celebrate wonderful family reunions at Johnson Lake to Colorado and Arizona. Later in life Pat delighted in any opportunity for treasured time spent with her sons, daughters-in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Over their many years in Lexington Pat and Wayne were active in their church, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, and after their move to Arizona, they were devoted members of St. George’s Catholic Church in Apache Junction.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, her husband, Wayne and son, Harvey.
She is survived by those blessed with her memories, sons, Mike (Karen) of Aurora, Colo., Steve (Diane) of North Myrtle Beach, S. C., Greg (Lisa) of Mesa, Ariz., and Tom (Kathy ) of Chandler, Ariz.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be missed dearly, but we are comforted to know she is happy to be reunited with Wayne in our Father’s heavenly home.
The family would like to thank our mother’s St. George’s Catholic Church friends, the Unger family for their faithful, enduring love and support, as well as Fellowship Square and Hospice in helping her transition into the sunset of her life.
Memorials are suggested to St. George’s Catholic Church, 300 E. 16th Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Angels Cremation and Burials in Mesa, Ariz., is handling the funeral service in Apache Junction. Online condolences may be sent to www.obituariesforangels.com
Wenburg Funeral Home in Arapahoe is handling burial arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: http://www.wenburgfuneralhome.com/condolences.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.