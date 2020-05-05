Mary Kay Ice

Mary Kay (Margritz) Ice, 54, went home to the Lord with her husband praying the rosary by her side, in Naples, Fla., on April 30, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with breast cancer. Mary had recently moved to Ave Maria, FL from Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral Mass was held for the immediate family with the chaplain of Ave Maria University, Fr. Rick Martignetti, OFM officiating. There will be a private family visitation and rosary, followed by a public viewing on Friday, May 8 from 7-9 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A Graveside service will be on Saturday, May 9 at 11:00 am. in the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery at Lexington. Please adhere to the social distancing recommendations.
Mary was born on Oct. 15, 1965 to Charles and Julene (Choquette) Margritz, and raised on a farm in Lexington. She was a 1984 graduate of Lexington High School and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kan., where she played volleyball for four years.
She married her college sweetheart, Christopher P. Ice, on June 25, 1988 in St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington, and they were blessed with 10 children. Mary spent her life as a beautiful mother and homeschool teacher.
Mary’s Catholic faith, family, and friends were the most important things to her. She started and ended each day with prayer, and was often found walking her dogs and praying the rosary. She attended daily Mass with her kids, and she always led them close to Our Lord and His Mother through the rosary. She would spend hours listening and talking with her family and friends, building deep relationships, rooted in Christ. Her witness lives on in her family.
Mary is survived by her husband of almost 32 years, Christopher P. Ice, of Ave Maria, Fla., her seven children, Kathryn A. (Ryan) Welch of Ave Maria, Fla.; Kassondra K. (Nick) Christensen of Lincoln; Nathan C. Ice of Pittsburg, Pa.; Jacob A. Ice, Michael C. Ice, Therese M. Ice, and Julia D. Ice who reside in the home in Ave Maria, Fla., and one granddaughter, Magdalena Rose Welch. She is also survived by her mother, Julene Margritz of Lexington and by her three siblings, Patrick Margritz of Lexington, Jan Gunderson of Elm Creek and Brian Margritz-Peters of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Mary was predeceased by her three children, Mary Dominique, Joseph Christopher, and Joshua Joseph Ice and her father, Charles A. Margritz.
Memorials are suggested to be sent to the Mary Ice Memorial Fund to help with the family’s financial needs at www.paypal.me/MaryIceMemorialFund or send your gift to her favorite charity, The Apostolate for Family Consecration (Catholic Familyland) in Bloomingdale, OH at www.AFC.org/donate. Please specify the donation to AFC is in memory of Mary K. Ice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, NE is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: www.reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
