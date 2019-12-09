Mark E. Bliven, 57, of Lexington, Nebraska, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
He was born Jan. 25, 1962, in Lexington, to Darrell A. and Maxine (Gonzalez) Bliven.
Mark attended school and graduated from St. Ann’s High School in 1980. Following graduation, Mark lived in Lexington and worked for Platte Valley Harvest Store before closing, then at Excel, Cornland Beef and in June of 1991 he started working for IBP in Lexington now Tyson up until his passing.
He was united in marriage to Brenda Blocher on Dec. 4, 1981 in Lexington. Three boys were blessed to this union, Justin, Matthew and Aaron.
Mark had a passion and love for sports. He coached his boys in baseball until they were in Junior Legion baseball. He played city league softball and basketball for many years. He loved the outdoors and spent many weekends with the boys fishing and hunting. Mark was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and cheered for all of the Nebraska Cornhusker teams. He also enjoyed playing cards and was a very good cook. Family was very important to Mark and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Mark was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Mark is survived by his wife, Brenda of Lexington; three boys, Justin (Becky) Bliven of Lincoln, Matt (Maria) Bliven of Lexington and Aaron (Danielle) of Omaha; five grandchildren, Abrey, Rielyn, Greyson, Jayden and Gabriel; five brothers, Darrell (Kathy) Bliven of Omaha, James “Jim” (Mary Ann) Bliven of Lexington, Porf (Trish) Bliven of Lexington, Lupe (Vicki) Bliven of Johnson Lake and Michael Bliven of Lexington; three sisters, Maria Atterberry of Elwood, Karla (Ralph) Yeager of Alliance and Mecheal (Guy) Embree of Nelson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve (Jackie) Blocher of West Point, Craig (Sandy) Blocher of Lexington, Rodney Blocher of Lexington and Rhonda (Kirk) Mills of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell A. “Pete” and Maxine; brother, Jess; sister, and brother-in-law, Gerald “Butch” Atterberry.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski, officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Rosary will be on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Medicine Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S 45th St, Omaha, NE 68105
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.