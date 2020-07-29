Edward E. Gregory, 87 of Overton passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home.
There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Ed’s request for cremation.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Overton Cemetery.
Ed was born January 31, 1933 in Blairstown, Missouri to Ora I. and Mary (Lions) Gregory. On February 11, 1953 Ed entered the US Army and served his country until being honorably discharged on January 26, 1955.
Ed was united in marriage to Evelyn J. Branstetter on September 14, 1960 in Clinton, Missouri. To this union two children were born: Gary and Beverly. The family moved to Nebraska in 1961 and lived in Cozad, later they moved to Calhoun, Missouri, then back to Nebraska in Elm Creek and later to Overton in 1991.
Ed spent most of his working years as a scraper operator, worked at a haymill and then worked for several area farmers. He was very mechanical and did mower repairs as well.
Ed loved to go fishing and would carry his five gallon bucket with all his equipment and spent hours fishing for catfish to bring back home for the family to enjoy.
Ed leaves to cherish his memory one son, Gary Gregory of Miller; special friends, Jerry and Lori Hagan of Elwood; grandchildren: Jennifer Burkhart of Jacksonville, S. Carolina., Jami Schidler of Penn. and Kelly Ritter, of Pittsburg, Penn., Niki (Hagan) & Kenny Townsend and their children Ian and Devin of Elwood, Josh & Sarah Hagan and their children Cohen, Vaida and Ella Of Omaha; numerous great-grandchildren; three brothers: Charles of Republican City, Ora Lee of Windsor, Missouri and Don of Overton; two sisters: Ethel Commins of Republican City, Missouri and Mary Ann Dempsey of Calhoun, Missouri. Ed is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Evelyn on March 12, 2017, his daughter, Beverly on April 21, 2010 and two brothers; Bob and John.
Memorials are suggested to his family for a later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
