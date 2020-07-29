Edward E. Gregory

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BUFFALO AND EAST CENTRAL DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT... AT 810 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MILLER, OR 14 MILES EAST OF LEXINGTON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 10 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. THIS STORM WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF WEST CENTRAL BUFFALO AND EAST CENTRAL DAWSON COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR; SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA.