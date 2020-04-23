Barbara Grow

Barbara “Barb” Alice (Peterson) (Stwalley) Grow, 76, of Beatrice, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island.
Due to the current circumstances there will be a private family graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements.
Barbara, the second of four girls, was born on April 12, 1944, in Fish Creek, Neb., to Orville Lloyd and Mary Emily (Hewett) Peterson. Her early years were spent on a farm near Greeley. She attended a country school near Greeley and graduated from North Loup-Scotia in 1962. After graduation she attended a nursing school in Omaha and received her LPN license.
Barb met her first husband, Richard Stwalley, while working in a hospital in Omaha. They were married on Jan. 15, 1966, on her parents’ farm near Greeley. They had two children before they divorced in 1982. She found love again and was united in marriage to Robert Grow on June 3, 2000, in Beatrice.
Barb worked for many years as a nurse. While the children were growing up, she worked at Tri-County Hospital in Lexington. Barb had a passion for painting, and painted mostly scenery. She also loved baking cinnamon rolls for friends and neighbors, tending her flowers, and spending time with her family. Barb loved to sew and sewed many things for the people she loved. Barb was also very active in her church for many years.
Later in life Barb and Bob traveled quite a bit to Hill City, S.D., where they had a home. She always commented on the beauty of the area and enjoyed being there.
She is survived by her husband Robert “Bob” Grow of Beatrice; her son, Robert (Ellen) Stwalley of La Porte City, Iowa, and her daughter, Theresa (Brett) Araujo of Overton; three sisters, Joyce (Jim) Mouer of Arizona, Darlene Burton of Missouri, and Dorothy (Alan) Hartley Alan of Nebrqaska; seven grandchildren, Tabitha and Hunter Stwalley, Jacob, Justin, Joshua, Jada, and Jordan Araujo; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Emily Peterson; her first husband Richard; and a step-son Aaron Grow. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
