Barbara Dickey

Barbara Wells Dickey of Arlington, Texas, died May 15, 2020.
Services are pending.
She was born in Lexington, on July 9, 1939 to Walter and Amelia (Kufeldt) Wells. The first of three children, Barbara attended grades K through 12 in Lexington. She then graduated from the Immanuel School of Nursing in Omaha, earning her degree as a registered nurse in 1960.
Soon afterward, she married the love of her life, Ray Allen Dickey, in Lexington on Sept. 24, 1960. The couple made their home in Denver, where they welcomed their first son Steward (Stu) into the world on Oct. 28, 1961. They then moved to Arlington where their second son Scott was born on Aug. 6, 1964.
Barbara's passion was researching her family's history and over the decades she proved to be an accomplished genealogist. She served the Arlington Genealogical Society in a variety of positions through three decades beginning in the 1970s. She also volunteered to help maintain records at the US Federal Archives in Fort Worth, Texas for many years.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2015 but battled back after surgery and radiation treatments; her cancer was in remission for the remainder of her life until kidney disease took her from her family on May 15, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Dickey; her son, Stu Dickey and wife, Karen, both of Arlington; son, Scott Dickey and wife, Cynthia of Woodinville, Wash.,; and by her sister, Carol Wells of Denver. She also is survived by her grandchildren, who were the joys of her life, Logan Dickey, Ryan Wdowik and Drew Wdowik, all of Arlington, and Kristin Dickey of Woodinville.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Walter Leroy Wells.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the BreastCancer.org (https://www.breastcancer.org) or to the Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library (https://arlingtonlibrary.org/ffapl).
