YMCA Date Night Features 1980s Theme

Deadline to Register is February 4

LEXINGTON – Dads and daughters will create fun memories and strengthen their father-daughter bonds at the Orthman Community YMCA Daddy-Daughter Date Night on Friday, Feb. 19.

This is the 10th year the YMCA has hosted this special event in Lexington.

This year’s theme is Back to the 1980s and will feature an eighties-themed photo booth, eighties dance music and eighties-themed games.

The event takes place at the Dawson County Fair 4-H Café Building, which will be decorated with eighties décor, including bold colors, boom boxes, eighties-themed posters and table decorations that participants can take home as mementos of the night.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will include a dinner of fried chicken or chicken strips, potato salad, fruit salad, and cookies and cupcakes for dessert.

Social distancing will be practiced at the event to prevent possible spread of COVID-19. The seats at each table will be comfortably spaced, and extra space will be allowed during games and activities. Masks will be required for all participants 6 years and older, except while eating and taking the official daddy-daughter photo.