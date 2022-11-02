YMCA announces new workplace wellness benefits

YMCA of the Prairie branches in Holdrege, Lexington and Gothenburg are offering new benefits as part of the Workplace Wellness program.

The Workplace Wellness plan partners with local businesses to encourage employees to be healthier, more active and connected. Studies show that employees who exercise have higher mental concentration and alertness and are more productive.

“We want employers to know that we are here to help them create a stronger workforce,” YMCA CEO Riley Grutorad said. “Our new updates give employers even more incentives to be part our plan. In this day when it’s difficult to find good employees, offering benefits like this can help with employee recruitment and retention.”

Following are the new guidelines:

Corporate accounts with 1-19 memberships: $40 joining fee waived for new members/$5 off monthly membership rate and a 5% scholarship for programs.

Corporate accounts with 20 or more memberships: $40 joining fee waived for new members/$5 off monthly membership rate and 10 percent scholarship for programs.

The plan encourages employers to contribute toward their employees’ YMCA memberships. In return, the YMCA can provide usage reports, weight-loss programs, lunch and learns and many other activities to encourage wellness.

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org.