With harvest upcoming, safety is key to success

NEBRASKA — With fall approaching that means one thing for nearly all of Nebraska, harvest time is nearly upon us and while it can be a hectic time, safety is a key to the process.
Agricultural and farm work is vital to Nebraska, contributing greatly to the state, but the work is not danger free and it can be injurious or fatal.
The Center of Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center compiled a list of Nebraska agricultural fatalities and injuries between 2012 and 2018.
In this six year period, there were 21 tractor related fatalities, one of the most recent occurred in the midst of harvest on Oct. 25, 2017. A 87-year-old male died during a tractor accident. Earlier in September 2017, an 87-year-old Red Cloud man died after being ejected from a tractor.
Tractor rollovers remain the single deadliest type of farm accident.
Grain bin safety is a subject still taught to children in rural school districts and for good reason, there were 13 fatalities related to grain bins between 2012 and 2018 in the state. A common cause of death is individuals becoming entangled in the sweep auger, while others become engulfed in grain after attempting to work on equipment.
ATV’s are a useful way to move across farmland, but they can also be deadly if caution isn’t used while operating one. There have been nine fatalities during the six year period of the study.
Several of the accidents involved the driver being thrown from the vehicle or becoming pinned. All ages need to take care; the ages of victims ranged from nine years old to 82.
Moving equipment from location to location is a necessity but caution also needs to be observed on the roadways by both farmers and drivers alike. Many of the accidents involved drivers not paying attention and rear ending farm vehicles on the roadway. There were 12 related fatalities in the six year period.
While not a fatal accident, just in 2019 a John Deere tractor was rear ended near Cozad by a sanitation truck when it attempted to pass. The tractor was cut in two and the driver was seriously injured.
Working on the farm can be hazardous. There were 34 people killed between 2012 and 2018 due to various ag related incidents. Some of the accidents were electrocution, drowning, being run over or pinned by machinery, suffocation and chemical incidents.
Non-fatal ag injuries required medical care in Nebraska between 2012 and 2015 involved 13 tractor accidents, 37 roadway incidents, seven ATV accidents and 16 miscellaneous events.
To avoid injury or death, there are multiple agencies with tips on how to stay safe this harvest season.
According to the National Ag Safety Database, “Safe completion of any task depends on knowledge, alertness and hazard awareness. It's natural to take pride in the ability to work long hours in pursuit of a goal. Nowhere is this more evident than in harvesting operations. However, fatigue, drowsiness and illness frequently contribute to mishaps in the field. Recognize when you have "had enough", and turn the operation over to someone else.”
Universal equipment cautions
Equipment should be made 'harvest-ready' in the off-season, or at least several weeks in advance of use. It takes time to get machinery into a safe, efficient operating condition. You may also need lead time to obtain replacement parts.
All routine maintenance should be carried out on schedule. Evening fuel fill and lubrication ready equipment for the next day, and prevent condensation and corrosion.
All guards and shields should be secured before equipment is started. These protective devices reduce the potential for individuals getting caught up in moving parts.
Hydraulically-raised equipment should be securely blocked before anyone starts working around or under the machine.
Never attempt to clear plugged equipment by hand while power is engaged! The brain can't give us the message to let go of crop material quickly enough if the machine suddenly clears itself. With the power of modern equipment, dismemberment and/or death will be the likely result of entanglement. Alert operators develop a habit of always shutting off the power before leaving the driver's seat.
Fire is a hazard in the field, particularly during cereal grain harvest. Every piece of powered equipment should carry a fire extinguisher.
Kids are a 'no-no' around machinery. Far too many tragedies occur when youngsters end up in the path of equipment from which the operator's view is restricted.
“Periodic breaks relieve the monotony of machinery operation. If you are going to eat in the field, at least climb down from the machine and relax for 15 to 20 minutes,” according to the National Ag Safety Database,” Equipment operators should be dressed for comfort and safety. Protective footwear and close-fitting clothes are essentials when working in and around machinery. Appropriate safety gear should be worn where noise, dust, or toxic materials pose hazards.”
Combine precautions
Due to the large size of modern combines, extra room is needed for turning, passing through gates and general maneuvering. It is important to know the physical dimensions of your machine. Novice operators -unfamiliar with rear wheel steering - must develop a sense of how quickly the back of the self-propelled combine swings around when turning. This is especially important when operating near obstructions or traveling on public roads.
Cylinder speed changes usually have to be made with the machine running. No other adjustments should be attempted with the power engaged, even if it seems convenient. Lock all guards and shields in place before starting the machine.
The ladder and platform should be kept clean to prevent slips and falls. Follow the 3-point technique for safe mounting and dismounting.
Owners' manuals spell out correct procedures for changing combine headers. Equipment should be adequately blocked. Lock all hydraulically-raised equipment before working underneath it. Remember to release pressure from hydraulic lines before disconnecting them.
Recognize the combine's capacity limitations, and operate accordingly. Excessive ground speed can result in overloading, grain loss and plugging.
To clear a plug, first try reversing the header. If this doesn't work, stop the combine as quickly as possible. Shut off the engine and pocket the key before attempting to unplug the machine. The main drive shaft or cylinder should be turned with tools designed for the purpose. (No one should have their hands anywhere near the combine's mechanism while the drives are being turned!) Once the plug has been cleared, remove all tools and replace shields before starting the combine.
Another hidden danger can be powerlines, modern farm equipment sizes are quite large and a wrong turn could inadvertently snag a line.
“We want to make sure farmers and equipment operators who are working around power lines know what precautions need to be taken in order to perform their work safely,” said NPPD Transmission and Distribution Construction and Maintenance Manager Scott Walz in a release from the Nebraska Extension Office, “If a piece of equipment gets too close to a powerline or makes contact with a line it can result in serious or fatal injuries, and our main concern is that people are able to go home safe at the end of the workday.”