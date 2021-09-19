With harvest upcoming, safety is key to success

Several of the accidents involved the driver being thrown from the vehicle or becoming pinned. All ages need to take care; the ages of victims ranged from nine years old to 82.

Moving equipment from location to location is a necessity but caution also needs to be observed on the roadways by both farmers and drivers alike. Many of the accidents involved drivers not paying attention and rear ending farm vehicles on the roadway. There were 12 related fatalities in the six year period.

While not a fatal accident, just in 2019 a John Deere tractor was rear ended near Cozad by a sanitation truck when it attempted to pass. The tractor was cut in two and the driver was seriously injured.

Working on the farm can be hazardous. There were 34 people killed between 2012 and 2018 due to various ag related incidents. Some of the accidents were electrocution, drowning, being run over or pinned by machinery, suffocation and chemical incidents.

Non-fatal ag injuries required medical care in Nebraska between 2012 and 2015 involved 13 tractor accidents, 37 roadway incidents, seven ATV accidents and 16 miscellaneous events.

To avoid injury or death, there are multiple agencies with tips on how to stay safe this harvest season.