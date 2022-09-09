Western wildfire smoke streams over local area, contributes to hazy conditions

LEXINGTON — A dirty gray trail of smoke, originating from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, could be plainly seen in satellite imagery over Nebraska on Tuesday and contributed to the hazy conditions throughout the week.

The National Weather Service – Hastings noted it was not difficult to pick out the smoke in the upper levels streaming in from the northwest. The smoke was rising into the atmosphere from the west coast and then rotating clockwise around an upper level ridge of high pressure center over the southwest United States.

The result was the smoke was blowing over Nebraska from north to south, NWS Hastings said the smoke will remain aloft but contribute to the hazy conditions throughout the day.

There are currently 64 wildfires ongoing in Oregon and have burned 35,070 acres to date. The Double Creek Fire was reported one week ago and was caused by lightning. It’s currently the largest wildfire in the state, having burned 59,510 acres.

“Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday issued a declaration allowing the state fire marshal to take command and send other agency resources to help local firefighters. Crews were focusing Sunday on building containment lines at the fire’s southern edge and along the Imnaha River corridor,” the Associated Press reported.

“In southwest Oregon, officials said on Sunday that firefighters had contained more than a quarter of the perimeter of the 30-square-mile (78-square-kilometer) Rum Creek Fire and expected further progress with cooler weather, allowing commanders to release personnel to work on other fires,” AP stated.

To the south, in California, the McKinney Fire, 27.2 miles southwest of Ashland, Ore., has been ongoing for a month and has consumed 60,138 acres.

One of the larger fires ongoing in the United States is the Moos Fire in Idaho. It has been ongoing for a month and has burned 107,523 acres. According to the U.S. Forest Service it is 44 percent contained.

A driving factor in the wildfires is ongoing drought conditions, northern California and Oregon are under extreme drought conditions.

Locally, the presence of the smoke was easiest to detect at sunrise and sunset, as the sun appeared a perfect circle of red, orange and yellow at times.

This change in hue has to do with the physics of visible light, the dense smoke amplifies the normal red or orange sky due to the wavelengths of different colors on the visible spectrum.

Red light has the longest wavelength, while blue, the shortest.

During a normal day, when the sun is directly above us, there isn’t a lot of atmosphere for visible light particles to pass through. This allows for the much shorter blue light wavelength to turn our sky blue.

During the morning and evening , when the sun is low on the horizon, the shorter wavelength of blue light is absorbed by air particles, while the longer wavelengths of red and orange pass through and make the sky appear red.

Wildfire smoke adds much more particles to the air, which amplifies the process, causing the sun and sky to appear a dark, red-orange color.