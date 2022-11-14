Veterans Day program held at Heartland Military Museum

LEXINGTON — The Heartland Military Museum was packed on Friday, Nov. 11 to celebrate and honor veterans for the 2022 Veterans Day program.

Becoming a tradition for the museum’s event, the Sandoz Elementary Honor Choir – the Shining Stars, performed before the main event, singing for the veterans.

Terry Lauby, with the Heartland Military Museum, quipped with Connie Glaze, the choir director, “same place, same time next year.”

To officially start the Veterans Day ceremony, a bell was rang 11 times, to mark how the Great War – World War I – ended on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

The Lexington High School National Honor Society students, all wearing military uniforms that had been donated to the Heartland Military Museum, helped put on a performance for the crowd.

NHS teacher Mike Zarate, an Army veteran himself, said in the past the students have worn the uniforms while putting on their program, but this year the program would be about the uniforms.

Seven of the NHS students had researched the uniforms they would wear and told the crowd about their history and the story of the veteran who wore it.

Josue Lucas said he was wearing the uniform of a sailor who had reached the rank of E4, petty officer third class, during World War II.

Sydni Ringenberg had the opportunity to wear a uniform worn by a relative who reached the rank of colonel.

Tucker Knauss wore the uniform of a pilot who had been a part of Antisubmarine Squadron 28 (VS28) known as the “Hukkers,” during the Cold War. He flew a Lockheed S-3 Viking, a four-crew jet aircraft that was based off of carriers.

Due to its characteristic sound, it was nicknamed the "War Hoover" after the vacuum cleaner brand.

Suker Mendoza-Calmo wore the uniform of Staff Sergeant Cecil Hutt, a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division.

Hutt took part in the paratroop drops the morning of D-Day but was wounded, captured and spent the rest of the war in a POW camp.

Molly Dowling was wearing the uniform her grandfather wore during his service time in Vietnam.

Her grandfather had been stationed in Da Nang and it was his job to build rockets, up to 1,000 per day for the Army. When Dowling spoke with him, he recalled the rocket attacks the NVA or Viet Cong would launch on the base from time to time.

He also asked her to imagine, as they spoke over the phone, about being thousands of miles away from home and our family and having no way to contact them but through a written and mailed letter.

Dowling concluded her speech the way her grandfather ended their interview. He spoke of war guilt, how civilians may feel guilty they didn’t serve or how those who did serve felt guilty they were not on the front lines and how those who did serve on the front felt guilty they survived but their comrades did not.

He said the only who don’t feel guilty are those who died.

Zarate said he was trying to come up with a speech for the event when he stumbled across a speech given by Mayor Debbie Brinkman, of Littleton, Colo., and read it verbatim.

“And so, I stand here today and I remove my designee as mayor – today, I am simply a grateful American. And I represent grateful Americans who don’t have the honor of speaking to their heroes on Veterans Day. I represent grateful Americans who wish they could reach out and thank each of you personally,” Brinkman’s speech read in part.

“Each day that passes we move further away from these wars. The heroes pass, time pushes in new headlines, life gets in the way of the past, and we move through our own days and months and years. Ceremonies are important but our gratitude has to be more than once a year. We honor these men and women most by living well,” Brinkman stated.

Racheal Kearney, a LHS senior, then played guitar and sang “If You’re Reading This,” by Tim McGraw. The lyrics state, in part, “So lay me down/ In that open field out on the edge of town/ And know my soul/ Is where my momma always prayed/ That it would go/ And if you're reading this/ I'm already home.”

The ceremony was concluded when Drew Welch played taps on trumpet.

Terry Lauby took to the microphone a last time to thank the students, who were able to bring history back to life by wearing the uniforms.