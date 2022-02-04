UNK students soak up sun, knowledge during biology trip to Baja Peninsula

“I’ve never left the country before, so I was really excited to get out of the States and experience not only the biological aspects of another part of the world, but also the culture,” she said. “It was all so new to me.”

Drew, who’s been to the Baja Peninsula numerous times, definitely hit all the high points.

They hiked in the Sierra de la Laguna mountain range, a UNESCO biosphere reserve that’s home to numerous plant and animal species that can only be found there. With its tallest peak around 7,000 feet, the mountain range offers dramatic views of the surrounding landscape, which transitions from sandy beaches to arid desert to lush forest.

The UNK group also visited cultural sites, including a mission built in the late 1600s, and traveled to both sides of the peninsula. They snorkeled in the Gulf of California to the east, where they saw sea lions, tropical fish and other marine life, and spent time whale watching along the Pacific coastline to the west.

“It was a lot of fun,” said UNK junior Kaylee Gibson, a wildlife biology major from York.

Gibson had vacationed in Mexico before, but this was her first time on the Baja Peninsula. “I’d really like to go back,” she said.