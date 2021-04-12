Two Rivers slightly increases COVID-19 risk dial, needle remains in the ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was slightly increased last week, but remains in the middle of the ‘moderate’ level.

According to Two Rivers, positivity rates across the district have increased for tests conducted outside of residential facilities, although overall rates are still below 10 percent. Two Rivers continues to monitor new cases and tracing connected cases and potential contacts, as they have been.

Locally, COVID-19 case counts remain low in Lexington and the surrounding urban area, average daily case numbers in the urban area is around one.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregated living situations in the district are currently being investigated, according to Two Rivers.

Testing availability in the district, through both TestNebraska and private facilities, have dropped across all counties, weekly testing rates are their lowest rate since September, when regular testing in long term care facilities began.

ICU and hospital bed availability are within expected levels for this time of year, according to Two Rivers, COVID-19 related admissions have accounted for around five percent of all occupied beds for the past week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}