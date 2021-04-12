Two Rivers slightly increases COVID-19 risk dial, needle remains in the ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was slightly increased last week, but remains in the middle of the ‘moderate’ level.
According to Two Rivers, positivity rates across the district have increased for tests conducted outside of residential facilities, although overall rates are still below 10 percent. Two Rivers continues to monitor new cases and tracing connected cases and potential contacts, as they have been.
Locally, COVID-19 case counts remain low in Lexington and the surrounding urban area, average daily case numbers in the urban area is around one.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregated living situations in the district are currently being investigated, according to Two Rivers.
Testing availability in the district, through both TestNebraska and private facilities, have dropped across all counties, weekly testing rates are their lowest rate since September, when regular testing in long term care facilities began.
ICU and hospital bed availability are within expected levels for this time of year, according to Two Rivers, COVID-19 related admissions have accounted for around five percent of all occupied beds for the past week.
As of April 6, 27.6 percent of the eligible population in the district has been fully vaccinated, along with the Elkhorn Logan Valley district, this is the highest average across Nebraska. Two Rivers is the fourth largest health department in the state and over a fourth of residents have been fully vaccinated in three months.
Also, 71.1 percent of residents 65 and older in the Two Rivers district and over hall of all seniors in all counties have been fully vaccinated, including 80 percent in Buffalo County.
Locally, 26.2 percent of all Dawson county residents over 16 years and 70 percent of those aged 65 years and over are fully vaccinated, according to Two Rivers.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,402 total cases, 10,033 of which are no longer symptomatic and 118 deaths.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations across Nebraska have increased to the high hundreds. Hospitalizations hit their lowest point this year on March 29, when only 102 people were hospitalized, as of April 12, the number is now at 168. Hospitalizations have increased 43 percent over the past two weeks.
Virus cases across Nebraska averaged 337 on April 11, a 14 percent increase over the past two weeks.
To date, Nebraska has reported 214,351 total cases, 165,706 recoveries and 2,221 deaths.
Nationally, case numbers are largely stagnant, but with high variability from state to state, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker, around three million people are receiving a vaccination everyday.