Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial lowered as cases continue to fall

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial was lowered last week as cases continued to decline across the seven county district.

There were 86 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22. In keeping with the trend over the past five weeks, positive cases have declined by 50 percent from the previous week.

According to Two Rivers, COVID-19 test positivity rates have declined in all test settings. Positivity rates in hospital and clinic tests have dropped to 10 percent, a first since July 22, 2021.

Per the Nebraska Public Health Atlas, in the past two weeks there have been around six cases in Dawson County and two in Gosper County.

As of Feb. 22, 51.4 percent of the total population of the Two Rivers district has received the minimum prescribed dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination rates have shown little change in the past month.

“The risk of hospitalization or serious illness following infection is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons,” according to Two Rivers.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html

As of Wednesday, Feb. 23, there were 14 out of 32 ICU beds available across the district, 32 percent of medical and surgical beds are available across the district.

“COVID-19 patients account for over half the ventilators currently in use across the district. However, less than 13 percent of all vents in the district are being used for patient support,” Two Rivers stated.

Two Rivers continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Those interested in testing need to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.

“For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered from last week in the ‘elevated’ (orange) zone. The dial reflects the steep decrease in new COVID cases and test positivity rates, consistent ICU bed availability and improvements in ventilator utilization trends,” according to Two Rivers.

Active COVID-19 hospitalization numbers across Nebraska continue to fall, but not as rapidly as past weeks. As of Thursday, Feb. 24, there were 305 COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of patients reached 767 in late January, but has been falling since that period, but this has slowed down as the numbers reached the 300s.

To date, 67 percent of Nebraska’s total population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated and 6.4 percent have been partially vaccinated, according to DHHS.

Nebraska has seen a total of 453,569 reported cases and 3,247 deaths.

Taking a look the United States, “The national outlook continues to improve rapidly, with new cases, hospitalizations and deaths all continuing to fall,” the New York Times stated, “Daily case reports have fallen more than 90 percent from their January peak. Case numbers are as low as they have been since November, before the Omicron variant took hold.”

“About 60,000 people with the coronavirus are hospitalized nationally, down from about 160,000 in January. The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units has fallen more than 40 percent in the last two weeks,” states the New York Times, “For the first time in more than a month, the country is averaging fewer than 2,000 newly reported deaths a day. Despite the steep decline, thousands of Covid-19 deaths continue to be announced each week.”