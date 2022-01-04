Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial drops into “elevated” risk after 14 weeks in “severe” level

LEXINGTON — After 14 weeks in the “severe” level, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dropped into the “elevated” risk level.
According to Two Rivers, there were 186 cases of COVID-19 reported between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28, 2021, a little over 10 percent of all tests recorded in the district are positive.
COVID-19 test positivity rates are high in Dawson and Gosper counties, 15 and 52 percent respectively.
However, overall tests conducted have dropped dramatically across the district.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, over the past two weeks there have been 80 cases in Dawson County and 16 cases in Gosper County.
Around 30 percent less tests were conducted in the past week as compared to the three months previous, although the test positivity rate is roughly equal.
Between Dec. 12-25, 2021, Omicron variants made up three percent of COVID-19 specimens sequenced in the state of Nebraska.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2021, there were 10 available ICU beds across the district and medical and surgical bed availability is less than 30 percent, there are nine patients on ventilator support, eight of them suffering from COVID-19.
A public COVID-19 testing site continues to be available in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available on the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Those seeking a COVID-19 test are required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
As of Dec. 29, 2021, half of the total population of the Two Rivers district has received the minimum recommended dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, 56 percent of Dawson County’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated, in Gosper County it is 48 percent.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see https://vaccinate.ne.gov/enUS/
“For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered from last week and is now in the ‘elevated’ (orange) zone. The dial reading reflects lower test positivity rates across TRPHD, improved ICU and hospital bed availability across the district,” according to Two Rivers.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) state-wide hospitalizations have ticked back up slightly. As of Thursday, Dec. 29, 2021, there were 511 hospitalizations, after they had dropped to 470 on Dec. 27.
These numbers are trending downward from a high mark of 637 hospitalizations on Dec. 13.
Of the state’s population over the age of five, 64 percent have been fully vaccinated, while 6.4 percent have been partially vaccinated.
According to DHHS, there have been 338,257 total positive cases and 2,782 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
As of Dec. 29, 10,218 variants of concern were identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 1,326 from the prior week. The Delta variant continues to dominate with 8,165 cases and 28 were the new Omicron variant.
“The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new cases a day for the first time in the pandemic. Hospitalizations are growing at a much slower rate than cases,” according to the New York Times, “Breakthrough infections are common with Omicron, but vaccinated people have protection against severe illness and death. About 78,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide. Early data suggests that Omicron may cause less severe illness than previous variants.”