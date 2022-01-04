Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial drops into “elevated” risk after 14 weeks in “severe” level

A public COVID-19 testing site continues to be available in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available on the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Those seeking a COVID-19 test are required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.

As of Dec. 29, 2021, half of the total population of the Two Rivers district has received the minimum recommended dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, 56 percent of Dawson County’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated, in Gosper County it is 48 percent.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see https://vaccinate.ne.gov/enUS/

“For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered from last week and is now in the ‘elevated’ (orange) zone. The dial reading reflects lower test positivity rates across TRPHD, improved ICU and hospital bed availability across the district,” according to Two Rivers.