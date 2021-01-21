Two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Two Rivers district, one in Dawson County

LEXINGTON — There have been two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region, as well as 48 new cases reported on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The individuals were a Dawson County male in his 70s and a Buffalo County male in his 80s. There have been 26 deaths in Dawson County. The number of deaths in the seven county region is now 104.

Additionally, Two Rivers reported 48 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, they included 28 cases in Buffalo County, 13 in Dawson County, three in Phelps County two in Franklin County and one each in Gosper and Kearney counties.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,290 total cases, 8,025 of which are no longer symptomatic.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have been hovering in the low 400s, as of Thursday morning, there were 433 active hospitalizations across the state.

Nebraska has reported 184,482 total cases, 129,608 recoveries and 1,862 deaths.