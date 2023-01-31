Thrift store opens to help raise funds for Crossroads Mission Avenue homeless shelter

LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue is currently in campaign mode to help raise funds for construction of a homeless shelter and transitional housing facility. A thrift store has been opened at their Lexington location to help fundraise.

Crossroads is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.

The former Love in Action building at 907 W. 8th St. was purchased by Crossroads and will be renovated into 17 one-room apartments that can serve single men, single women or families in Dawson County.

Crossroads began serving the Lexington community in July 2022, partnering with Food Bank for the Heartland to provide a monthly mobile food pantry. Crossroads’ staff, guests and volunteers within the Lexington Community work together to pass out food boxes, there are no requirements to attend the monthly event, which serves up to 450 families.

Daniel Buller, executive director of Crossroads, said they began their fundraising campaign last summer after they purchased the building on 8th St.

Their total goal is $1.4 million to cover acquisition and construction costs. Buller said they have had successful campaigns in the past when they worked to open their other facilities in the Tri-City area.

While capital funding and grants will cover a portion of their costs, $675,000 will come from outside donations and funding, so far $250,000 has been raised.

Crossroads has applied for capital funding with applications being accepted through August 2023. Buller said the Lexington site is in a “interim period,” where they are waiting to start construction. During this period, a thrift store has been opened in the 907 W. 8th St. location.

The thrift store is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store offers furniture, clothing, household goods, linens, home improvement, books, vinyl records and more at affordable prices.

Donations from the community will be accepted at the location; gently used clothing is always in demand, as well as other household items.

The store officially opened on Monday, Jan. 30, Buller said they had great success on their first day with a lot of community support and people expressing the need for a homeless/transitional shelter in the community.

Buller said Crossroads utilizes a sustainability plan that has been successful in the Tri-Cities, once construction begins on the shelter; the store will not close down permanently, but will be moved to another location in the community.

All proceeds from the thrift store go to support local homeless programs, Buller said.

Buller said they offer a four phase program to those who stay with them to prepare and equip them after their time at Crossroads. The first phase is the “Personal Resilience Program,” that focuses on life skill classes, community service, attending counseling, if applicable and weekly evaluations with a case manager.

The second phase is the “Employment Phase,” that includes starting a job search, working with employment agencies to find work, stay with an employer for 30 days, start paying off debt and keep attending any needed counseling.

“Employment and Finance Program,” is the third phase that focuses on maintaining employment, continuing to pay off debt, begin a savings account and continuing with counseling.

The last phase is, “Leadership,” that includes continuing to save money, attending leadership skills classes, acquire a leadership duty at Crossroads and pass the phase four monthly evaluations.

It’s not for nothing that the Lexington funding campaign is titled, “Following the Need.”

Buller said over the years they have been able to see where the needs are in surrounding counties. For instance when they opened in Hastings, they were seeing Hall County residents, when they opened in Grand Island, they aided Buffalo County residents and now their Kearney facility, opened in 2012, has been aiding Dawson County residents.

“Crossroads Mission Avenue is not looking to compete with existing programs in Lexington. The objective of this capital campaign is to provide shelter and services where there is a need, and to partner with existing agencies,” per Crossroads Lexington campaign materials.

“The needs are great in Lexington, and the Crossroads Board of Directors and I believe that Crossroads is in a unique position to serve not only those with food insecurities in Lexington, but also the homeless and needy men, women and families of Dawson County. With the support of the Crossroads Board of Directors and the City of Lexington, Crossroads Mission Avenue seeks to Follow the Need and join the Lexington community in providing local care and programming for the homeless and needy in Dawson County,” Buller wrote.

Renovation of the shelter could be completed as early as December 2023.

“Transitional housing is a key component of recovery, providing affordable housing as our guests adjust to a new level of independence and responsibility, and leads to better long-term outcomes,” Buller wrote.