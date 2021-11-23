Three vehicle accident occurs at approach to Jackson St. overpass, two sent to hospital

LEXINGTON — Two people were sent to the hospital after a three vehicle accident occurred at the south approach to the Jackson St. overpass during the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 23.

At 11:27 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to North Jackson St. near China Hy Express for the report of an accident with injuries.

On scene, there were three vehicles facing north, an Acura MDX in front with light rear end damage, followed by a Buick LeSabre, with both front and rear end damage and third was a Ford Explorer with light front end damage.

The occupants of the Buick were both transported to Lexington Regional Heath Center for undisclosed injuries.

The Lexington Police Department is in charge of the investigation.