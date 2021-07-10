The 2021 Dawson County Fair returns with a full schedule of events

Cost for entry for adults is $10, for 6-12 years old, $5 and children under five get in for free.

The 4-H shows taking place during the day include the sheep show, meat and dairy goat show, sheep lead show and beef show.

Saturday, July 17 opens with the Craft and Vendor show in the Commercial Building from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rodeo slack will start up at 9 a.m. in the Dawson County Arena.

From 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. there will be a BBQ feed open to the public located in the beer garden. Tickets are $10, but 4-H children and veterans eat for free.

The second night of the rodeo will start at 8 a.m., immediately following the rodeo the band, “Ragland” will perform in the beer garden.

Saturday’s 4-H shows will take place throughout the day, including small animals and pets. A cat show, rabbit show and poultry show will take place in the FFA Barn. The Elite Showmanship contest will take place in the Extension Office.

On Sunday, July 18, the 4-H horse show will start at 9:30 a.m. in Stevens Arena.