LEXINGTON — It truly feels like summer as the 2021 Dawson County Fair returns with a full schedule of events.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown of nearly all the staples of a county fair, save for some of the 4-H events, but there was no carnival, no rodeo and the empty fairgrounds were a remainder of the pandemics impact.
Now, in 2021, the Dawson County fair returns with a full schedule of events for the community to take part in. The fair this year runs from Saturday, July 10 to Sunday, July 18.
The carnival opens on Wednesday, July 14, from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Family Night, bring two cans of food to get $5 off of an armband. At 10:30 p.m. there will be a 5 Bicycle given away at the carnival.
The carnival runs until Sunday, July 18, armbands are $25.
Also on Wednesday, judging of quilts, open class displays and 4-H static exhibits will take place. The 4-H Dog show will start at 6 p.m.
The 4-H Café will open on Wednesday, with hours being 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. until Saturday, on Sunday they will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Thursday, July 15, Homestead Bank will provide root beer floats from 3 – 4:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. the beer garden opens to the west of the rodeo arena.
At 6 p.m. there will be Quilts of Valor, Patriotic Musical Performance, Farm Family of the Year, Fair Person of the Year and Board Award in the grandstands.
4-H shows on Thursday include bucket calf, feeder calf and dairy cows.
Friday, July 16 includes numerous events and shows to attend.
The day will start bright an early with an exhibitor breakfast from 6:30 – 8 a.m. provided by Eastside Animal Center.
All 4-H buildings will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
At 4 p.m. a free watermelon feed will be provided by Plum Creek Market Place, also starting at this time will be the Craft and Vendor Show in the Commercial Building. The Dawson County Ag Society hopes that this event encourages people in the communities to show support for local artists, creators and business owners.
One new event this year is a Homemade Salsa Contest will take place in the Beer Garden, the categories include red and green salsa. The awards will be hottest, best flavor and People’s Choice, with cash prizes awarded. The entry fee is $15.
Registration will start at 5 p.m. with judging following at 6:30 p.m. The public will then get a chance for a taste and get to vote for a People’s Choice award from 7 – 8 p.m.
Friday night is also the first night of the Dawson County Rodeo, held in the Dawson County arena. The event will start at 8 p.m. The stock will be provided by Phillips Rodeo Company.
Cost for entry for adults is $10, for 6-12 years old, $5 and children under five get in for free.
The 4-H shows taking place during the day include the sheep show, meat and dairy goat show, sheep lead show and beef show.
Saturday, July 17 opens with the Craft and Vendor show in the Commercial Building from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Rodeo slack will start up at 9 a.m. in the Dawson County Arena.
From 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. there will be a BBQ feed open to the public located in the beer garden. Tickets are $10, but 4-H children and veterans eat for free.
The second night of the rodeo will start at 8 a.m., immediately following the rodeo the band, “Ragland” will perform in the beer garden.
Saturday’s 4-H shows will take place throughout the day, including small animals and pets. A cat show, rabbit show and poultry show will take place in the FFA Barn. The Elite Showmanship contest will take place in the Extension Office.
On Sunday, July 18, the 4-H horse show will start at 9:30 a.m. in Stevens Arena.
At 4 p.m. the Ranch Rodeo will start in the Dawson County Arena, the entry for adults is $5 and children under 10 get in for free. Entries must be received by the Dawson County Ag Society by Friday, July 16, 2021. The Ag Society will take up to 18 teams.