Team Jack Foundation hosts 9th annual Radiothon in Elwood to raise awareness, research funds for childhood brain cancer

During this time, Jack suffered frequent partial seizures, sometimes up to eleven per day. The seizures persisted despite high dosages of anti-seizure medications.

A second brain surgery occurred in

October 2011, the surgery went well and a golf ball sized tumor was removed. Approximately 95 percent of the tumor was removed, with the exception of a small spot near the brain stem and cerebral artery.

Unfortunately, soon after the surgery, the remaining tumor grew aggressively and chemotherapy was then started.

Jack had been a Nebraska Cornhusker fan from birth and went to his first game in 2010. His parents, Bri and Andy, purchased him a Rex Burkhead No. 22 jersey so he could wear it during the game.

Before the second surgery, Jack’s parents reached out to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to see if Jack could meet Rex Burkhead before the surgery. UNL obliged and the family was invited to Lincoln, where Burkhead spent several hours with the family.

Due to the relationship between Jack, Burkhead and the Nebraska football team, an opportunity of a lifetime was presented to Jack. They wanted him to score a touchdown during the 2013 Spring Game.