Team Jack Foundation hosts 9th annual Radiothon in Elwood to raise awareness, research funds for childhood brain cancer

ELWOOD — The 9th Annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon, presented by The Home Agency, was held in Elwood on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Radiothon is the foundation’s longest running event, being started in 2013 in Team Jack’s hometown of Akinson and it raised $40,000 its inaugural year.
This year’s radiothon is presented by The Home Agency in Elwood for the eighth straight year, led by Jim Baldonado since 1986.
Baldonado said the event has the purpose of raising funds to research childhood brain cancer and raise awareness about the disease.
Over 25 radio stations across the state, including the Husker Radio Network, aired the program that ran from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special guests that support the cause included Rex Burkhead, Jordan Larson, Coach Tom Osborne, Larry the Cable Guy and many more.
In 2020, $130,000 was raised through the Radiothon.
On April 22, 2011, Jack Hoffman, a six year old resident of Atkinson, was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha after suffering a life threatening seizure. An MRI showed a mass in the left temporal lobe of Jack’s brain.
Jack underwent surgery, but only a small amount of the tumor could be removed, the remaining tumor was declared inoperable. Throughout spring, summer and early fall of 2011, Jack battled secondary epilepsy, a condition brought on by the tumor.
During this time, Jack suffered frequent partial seizures, sometimes up to eleven per day. The seizures persisted despite high dosages of anti-seizure medications.
A second brain surgery occurred in
October 2011, the surgery went well and a golf ball sized tumor was removed. Approximately 95 percent of the tumor was removed, with the exception of a small spot near the brain stem and cerebral artery.
Unfortunately, soon after the surgery, the remaining tumor grew aggressively and chemotherapy was then started.
Jack had been a Nebraska Cornhusker fan from birth and went to his first game in 2010. His parents, Bri and Andy, purchased him a Rex Burkhead No. 22 jersey so he could wear it during the game.
Before the second surgery, Jack’s parents reached out to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to see if Jack could meet Rex Burkhead before the surgery. UNL obliged and the family was invited to Lincoln, where Burkhead spent several hours with the family.
Due to the relationship between Jack, Burkhead and the Nebraska football team, an opportunity of a lifetime was presented to Jack. They wanted him to score a touchdown during the 2013 Spring Game.
Jack entered the game and took the handoff from Taylor Martinez.
The following 69 yard run Jack went on captured the heart of the entire state; players emptied the benches in a frenzy to cheer Jack on in his No. 22 jersey.
“In 2012 and winter of 2013, the family was raising money for the “Team Jack Legacy Fund,” a designated CureSearch research fund they created. The family has now taken another step, and with the help of friends and colleagues, they have formed the “Team Jack Foundation.” All money raised through the Team Jack Foundation will support pediatric brain cancer research,” according to the Team Jack Foundation website.
Tragically, Andy Hoffman, Jack’s father, died this year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation, said Andy’s death makes the entire organization want to fight harder to find a cure for brain cancer. She said even after his diagnosis, Andy continued to keep up the cause of the foundation.
“It makes us want to push harder,” said Dockter.
Donations can be made anytime to the Team Jack Foundation by going to www.teamjackfoundation.org and clicking on the donate button on the home page.