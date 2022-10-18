Team Jack Foundation 10th Annual Radiothon raises over $182,000, surpassing 10-year event goal

ELWOOD — On Thursday, Sept.29, 2022, the Team Jack Foundation hosted their 10th Annual Radiothon presented by The Home Agency, live from Elwood, raising over $182,000 for childhood brain cancer research.

Aired on over 20 Nebraska radio stations and streamed live online, distributed by the Huskers Radio Network, donors poured their support on Team Jack and their cause, raising vital funds for the cause! The success of this event can largely be attributed to the courageous families that shared their journeys. These families have lived through the horrific diagnosis and bravely shared their stories to help raise research funds and awareness to help kids diagnosed in the future.

Some highlights from the day:

The Elwood Public Schools delivered five Culligan refill water bottles full of change raising $2,207!!

We had three hourly sponsors, BHA Real Estate, Applied Connective Technologies, and Edward Jones, and met the match on all three totaling $19,000 raised!

At 5:00 PM, an individual called in a $10,000 donation in honor of her late husband, who passed away from cancer ten years ago.

The three cash prize giveaway winners are listed below, and the $20,000 winner has donated the cash BACK to Team Jack!

Bill from Lexington- $20,000

Gary from Texas- $5,000

Hans from Cozad- $2,500

KBRX (O’Neill) was the winner of Husker football tickets for selling the most cash giveaway tickets!

Below is a list of hourly prize winners:

YETI Prize Pack (Donated by Scheels-Lincoln) - Ellen from Menasha, WI

$500 Scheels Gift Card (Donated by Scheels-Lincoln) – Greg & Rhonda from Minden, IA

Apple AirPods (Donated by Applied Connective Technologies)– Kevin from Lincoln, NE

Branson, Missouri Stay (Donated by Gregg & Peggy Thuman) – Aundrea from Omaha, NE

Fleet Feet Shoes Gift Card (Donated by Fleet Feet) – Pam from Omaha, NE

Fleet Feet Shoes Gift Card (Donated by Fleet Feet) – Katelynn from Elgin, NE

Rex Signed Footballs – Theron from Holbrook, NE; Scott from Johnson Lake, NE; John from Lincoln, NE; Ashley from Sidney, NE; Kathy from Grand Island, NE; John from Salina, KS; Corrinne from Omaha, NE

“The 10th Annual Team Jack Radiothon presented by The Home Agency was all we hoped it would be thanks to incredible support! Team Jack donors stepped up even during uncertain economic times to remember the importance of research. It was an amazing day for childhood brain cancer as we reached the milestone of reaching $1,000,000 through the ten years of this event. The funds and awareness raised are an important part of discovering more effective, gentler treatments for children fighting brain cancer. None of this is possible without the tremendous support of our sponsors, donors, brain cancer families, radio partners and hosts, and volunteers! We are truly grateful to all who had a hand in this special day,” said Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of Team Jack Foundation.

2023 promises to be another exciting year for the Radiothon, and Team Jack hopes to reach even higher goals. For information about the Team Jack Radiothon and how to get involved, visit https://teamjackfoundation.org/radiothon.

About Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease affects nearly 5,000 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on childhood brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $10.5 million and has invested in twelve research projects nationally. One area of focus for the Foundation is the development of a childhood brain tumor program in Omaha, Nebraska. Team Jack has committed $6.5 million toward the program at UNMC and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center that funds clinical and laboratory research, pain management in cancer, and education to make an impact for regional children affected by brain cancer. The Foundation works directly with world-renowned researchers to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives.