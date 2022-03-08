State rests in case in trial of Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, defense calls ex-wife to stand

LEXINGTON — As trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua Jourdan, entered its fourth day, the stated rested its case, while the defense called Joshua’s ex-wife to the stand who said she also suffered abuse.

Kathleen Jourdan, now 33, of Omaha, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2020.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman is prosecuting the case. Brian Davis and Brian Copley are representing Jourdan.

Nebraska State Patrol Investigator, Jeffrey Van Stelton, was recalled to the stand where several video and audio clips of Kathleen and Joshua arguing were shown to the jury.

In a Dec. 30, 2017 video, Joshua had called the police for alleged actions Kathleen had done and was asking her to answer the door herself when the officers arrived at the home.

In a Feb. 17, 2019 audio clip, recorded on Joshua’s cell phone, he asks for an apology for Kathleen allegedly kicking him during a pervious incident. Joshua stated, “I cannot be here if you are getting physical.”

A 30 minute audio clip from March 20, 2019, was also recorded by Joshua on his cell phone and involved a dispute between him and Kathleen at his parent’s home in Washington. In the clip, Joshua alleges Kathleen is intoxicated and enters his parent’s home asking them not to let her in the house.

Later in the clip, Kathleen tries to enter the home but is blocked by Joshua’s mother, Lisa Jourdan. “You were aggressive in my home,” Lisa says to Kathleen in the clip.

Van Stelton also read a Facebook conversation Kathleen had with one of her friends on April 3, 2019, where she says she has been sober for two weeks and admitted to drinking after her and Joshua’s infant daughter, Amelia, died of SIDS.

Kathleen says she is going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and said she had been sneaking alcohol into the house to drink. She also characterized herself as a, “violent drunk.”

In another Facebook conversation on April 19, 2019 between Kathleen and her mother, she admits to hitting Joshua.

There were also two voicemails recovered from Joshua’s phone of Kathleen asking him not to divorce her and to try to make things work for their two children.

Upon cross examination by the defense, Van Stelton said the audio and video clips do not record the entire series of events surrounding the recordings.

After this testimony the state rested its case.

The defense called Jessica Jourdan, the ex-wife of Joshua, to the stand. Jessica said that she was married to Joshua from August 2006 to Dec. 2010; they had dated for around a year after meeting each other in their work place.

She characterized the marriage as “pretty good” in the beginning but it became more strained as time drew on. She said they did not always live in the same place and Joshua would become aggressive and agitated more frequently.

Jessica said Joshua started to make major decisions without her and started to blame her for things that went wrong. She said she felt like she, “couldn’t do anything right,” or that, “things were always her fault.”

She also stated Joshua became more controlling, making her dress more modestly, who she could contact, what job interviews she could attend. By the end of the marriage, Jessica said Joshua started to become physically abusive.

After one argument, Jessica said she attempted to leave the residence to go for a walk and calm down, she said Joshua followed her outside and pushed her to the ground, where he held an arm across her neck.

“I didn’t know what he was going to do,” Jessica said.

After the incident, Joshua apologized, saying it wouldn’t happen again, Jessica said. She noted it would have been hard for her to leave him as they had a child and were living in Washington at the time, away from any of her support networks.

In another incident, Jessica had filed for legal separation and had set up a bed in another room. She said she was awoken in the night to Joshua shining his pistol’s tactical light in her face. She was four months pregnant at the time.

Jessica said Joshua claimed he was only using it for the flashlight, but she said she was, “scared for her life.” When asked if she knew the weapon was loaded, Jessica said it would not have surprised her, as Joshua always had a loaded gun on his person or on the nightstand at night.

The last incident Jessica spoke about was during a weekend Catholic divorce reconciliation program. At the time Jessica said she was seven months pregnant and decided to take a bath, but Joshua came into the room, fully clothed and stood over her talking to her.

Jessica got dressed and went into the hotel room, where Joshua allegedly pushed her onto the bed, spit on her and held her down while he sexually penetrated her without her consent.

After the assault, Jessica said Joshua told her, “That’s what I got for not listening to him.” Soon after their child was born, Jessica filed for divorce, where she got fully custody of their two daughters.

During cross examination, Jessica said she did not report the sexual assault to law enforcement, because, “I just wanted to be done with it, to be away from him.” She noted she attended counseling regularly two years after the divorce and periodically as the trial date drew closer.

The defense also called Susan Michalski, a registered nurse with 40 years of experience and operator of Practical Applications, Inc. of Omaha. She also specializes as a sexual assault and forensic nurse.

Michalski said she interviewed Kathleen on Aug. 4, 2020 and issued a written report after the four hour interview.

She said she used the Power and Control Wheel, a tool utilized in the domestic violence/interpersonal violence field to understand the tactics abusers use to gain power and control over their victims, to examine Kathleen’s relationship with Joshua.

Per her interview with Kathleen, Michalski said Joshua used isolation, emotional abuse, denial, use of children, intimidation and coercion or threats to maintain control of their relationship. She said all factors on the wheel were present.

Michalski also used the Danger Assessment, another tool that can help determine the level of danger a domestic violence survivor has of being killed or nearly killed by their intimate partner or ex-partner.

Of the 20 constants in the assessment, 16 were present in Kathleen and Joshua’s relationship.

When asked about the Grenada incident, where Joshua strangled Kathleen, Michalski said strangulation is a, “significant event,” as it silences the person being strangled, terrorizes them and shows them they could be killed.

When asked by the defense, Michalski said in her opinion, Kathleen was a battered spouse at the time of the shooting in 2020.

During cross examination, Waterman asked if Michalski uses any tools to determine the credibility of a person who is speaking to her about their domestic abuse. Michalski said that she takes the statements at face value and it is not in her scope to determine the truthfulness of the statements.

The defense also called Dr. Erin Linde, a forensic and general pathologist employed by Physician Laboratory PC in Omaha.

Dr. Linde disputed Dr. Matthias Okoye, the forensic pathologist called by the state, assertion that a pathologist could determine which bullet that struck Joshua was fired first.

Dr. Okoye testified that the bullet that entered the lateral chest entered first and the center right chest wound was caused by the second bullet.

Dr. Linde stated that “no pathologist,” should make a determination as to which bullet entered the body first, expect in cases of a multiple gunshot wounds to the head or incapacitating wounds.

The case will enter its fifth day on Wednesday, with more witnesses to be called by the defense.