Spark from welder causes minor grass fire west of Lexington, near I-80 on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — A spark from a welder, being used to work on a pivot, caused a minor grass fire west of Lexington, near Interstate 80, on Tuesday, March 3.

Around 4:09 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a field near the intersection of W. Prospect Road and Road 431. The fire itself was occurring near a pivot on the south side of the field, near Interstate 80.

LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said the fire started when a spark from a welder a worker was using on the pivot ignited the dry grass.

Despite the recent snowfall, the vegetation remains dry and drought conditions persist. Near critical fire weather conditions were nosing their way into the area from the south on Tuesday.

Firefighting grass rigs had to drive around a quarter mile into the field just to reach the fire. Two tankers stood by to replenish water. In all, 14 firefighters took part in handling the fire, Berry said.

The rigs had to make a couple of runs back and forth as they suppressed the area and any remaining hotspots.

Berry said the fire burned around an area of 2,000 square feet and had reached just beyond the I-80 fence before it was put out.