Spark from torch sets junk car on fire, Lexington firefighters respond

LEXINGTON — An errant spark from a torch set a junk car on fire at a scrapyard in Lexington during the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 2.

At 1:47 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a scrapyard behind Los Jalapenos restaurant on Plum Creek Parkway.

While working on a junk car with a torch, a spark had inadvertently set the vehicle on fire.

Nine Lexington firefighters arrived on scene in Engine 31 and made several rounds with the fire hose, making sure the blaze didn’t reignite. Two other firefighters arrived later with one of the tankers for back up.

There were no injuries.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.