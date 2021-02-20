ServiceMaster hopes to double their space with new building plan in Lexington

The layout of the new building would include garage doors on the east side, delivery access on the south side and office space on the north. There would be public parking access, with a planned access from Heartland Road. Pepplitsch said they are looking into access from Frontier St. as well.

No zoning changes will be required for the project and no major utility improvements are needed, Peppltisch

said.

There will be no negative tax shift resulting from the project, with $9,600 coming as an annual projected tax shift. The TIF funds requested are estimated to be around $134,400, according to the redevelopment contract.

Acquiring TIF funds is not a short process, Pepplitsch said. The plan will need to go before the planning commission and if they recommended their approval, it will be forwarded to the city council. If the council approves it, the project will come back to the CDA, who can then issue the TIF note.

It could be in April or May before the project is able to move ahead. Pepplitsch described the redevelopment plan as, “meaningful,” for the southeast area of Lexington.

The CDA chose to approve the resolution, which will kick off the process.