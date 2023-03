COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad is excited to have our newly elected State Senator, Teresa Ibach, join us for a meet and greet on Monday, April 10, from 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Senator Ibach will then travel to Lexington and be available at the Lexington Public Library beginning at 1:00pm. The public is encouraged to attend and find out important legislation that is being discussed now.