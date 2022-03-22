Semi-trailer rolls on its side west of Lexington amid 30 mph wind gusts

LEXINGTON — A semi-trailer left Interstate 80 and rolled on its side two miles west of Lexington during the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22.

At 1:25 p.m., law enforcement and the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to mile marker 235 due to a report of a semi on its side in the ditch and unknown injuries.

Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene first to find the semi and trailer on its right side in the south ditch along the eastbound lane.

On scene, winds were blowing at 20-25 mph with some gusts reaching 30 mph, measured via anemometer.

Any injuries related to the accident were not disclosed on scene.

Eastbound traffic was directed into the left lane while law enforcement was on scene.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.