Semi-trailer destroyed after leaving I-80 near Overton, two transported to hospital

OVERTON — A semi-trailer was destroyed as a result of an accident that took place east of Overton during the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27.

At 7:45 p.m. the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 252 on I-80 for the report of flames in the cargo area of a semi-trailer. This was later updated to a semi rollover.

On scene, a semi-trailer appeared to have been westbound when it entered the north ditch near a culvert. A witness to the accident reported to Overton Fire Chief Steve Ryan that the semi-trailer was airborne as it passed over the culvert.

The impact on the other side destroyed the semi, the cab being separated from the chassis and the trailer, with boxes and their contents strewn all over the accident site.

The two occupants of the semi were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Ryan said both had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the accident, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.