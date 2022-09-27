 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story topical

Semi-trailer destroyed after leaving I-80 near Overton, two transported to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0

OVERTON — A semi-trailer was destroyed as a result of an accident that took place east of Overton during the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27.

At 7:45 p.m. the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 252 on I-80 for the report of flames in the cargo area of a semi-trailer. This was later updated to a semi rollover.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On scene, a semi-trailer appeared to have been westbound when it entered the north ditch near a culvert. A witness to the accident reported to Overton Fire Chief Steve Ryan that the semi-trailer was airborne as it passed over the culvert.

The impact on the other side destroyed the semi, the cab being separated from the chassis and the trailer, with boxes and their contents strewn all over the accident site.

The two occupants of the semi were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Ryan said both had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

People are also reading…

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the accident, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests in Russia as anger grows over partial mobilization