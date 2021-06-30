 Skip to main content
Semi rollover on Interstate 80 injuries two people west of Lexington.
Semi rollover on Interstate 80 injuries two people west of Lexington.

  • Updated
Nebraska State Patrol
C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — A semi rollover on I-80 west of Lexington during the afternoon of Tuesday, June 29.

The accident took place at mile marker 235 around 4 p.m. The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene.

According to the Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director, said a semi with two occupants rolled while traveling eastbound. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The LVFD also responded to the scene, one person was unconscious but breathing and the other was still inside the semi needing help out. No seat belts were in use.

Eastbound traffic was shut down at the Darr Interchange shortly after the accident; it was diverted on Highway 30, through Lexington, being able to merge back onto I-80 at Overton. The lane was shut down for two hours while the semi was being moved and reopened around 6 p.m.

Thomas said the driver and passenger both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

