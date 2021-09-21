Second Lexington man charged with murder in drive-by shooting bound over to district court

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man, charged with first degree murder in a July drive-by shooting, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case is now bound over to the Dawson County District Court.

Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez, 19, has been charged with first degree murder, a Class 1A felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.

Saenz-Gonzalez appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The case was bound over to the Dawson County District Court, Saenz-Gonzalez will appear for arraignment on Monday, Nov. 1 at 9:30 a.m. He remains lodged in the Dawson County Jail.

Around 2 a.m. July 6, Lexington police officers, Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to an anonymous report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of West Ninth Street in Lexington, but did not find anything at that time, according to the Lexington Police Department.