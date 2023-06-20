COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Chuck Schroeder of Eagle, Nebraska will be the Artist of the Month for July 2023.

His work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase. A reception will take place at the museum on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 to honor his work. Chuck’s work will be available for viewing until July 30. In addition, Chuck will be doing painting demonstrations at the museum, sessions he calls At the Easel on July 7-8, and 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Following is a brief background on Chuck.

Native of Palisade, Nebraska; ranching, farming, livestock feeding, Quarter Horses Education:

BS degree, Animal Science, UNL 1973/ UNL Rodeo Team, Livestock Judging Team

Stanford Graduate School of Business, Exec. Ed. program for NonProfit Leaders, 2007

Gallup Premier Leadership Institute – People’s Choice “Vision” Award, 1999

Taos Institute of Art 2001

Private art study with Sherrie McGraw and David Leffel, Taos, NM, 2015- present Career:

Partner in Schroeder Cattle Co. 1975-2004

Director, Nebraska Dept. of Agriculture 1983-86

Exec. Vice President, University of Nebraska Foundation, 1986-95

Founder, Heartland Center for Leadership Development •Founder, Rural Policy Research Institute •Founder, Agriculture Future of America •Founding CEO, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association 1995-2002 •President, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 2002- 2013 •Founding Executive Director, Rural Futures Institute at the University of Nebraska, 2013-2018 •Founder, principle – Schroeder Fine Art, 2018 to present Other: •Accomplished artist with invited, one-man exhibitions at Metro Gallery, Red Path Gallery, Peru State College, University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Nebraska Innovation Campus, other private venues 2017 – present •Accomplished horseman – Multiple AQHA Select World Show Qualifier, Top Ten, Int. World Champion •Numerous boards, commissions, and organizations at local, regional and national levels •

Numerous awards and special recognitions, including: o Nebraska Chapter, FFA, inaugural “Al Sick Award” for Service to Agriculture o University of Nebraska Ag Econ/Agribusiness Club Award for Outstanding Service to Agriculture o Inductee, Nebraska Hall of Ag Achievement o Ak-Sar-Ben Agricultural Achievement Award o KRVN Award – Outstanding Spokesperson for Agriculture o UNL College of Agriculture Outstanding Alumnus Award o Nebraska AgRelations Council – Service to Agriculture Award o UNL Block & Bridle Club Honoree 2019 Family: •Married to Kathleen McCallum Schroeder for 51 years •One daughter, Dr. Lindsay Hastings, Clifton Professor of Mentoring Research, UNL •Two granddaughters, ages 9 & 12.

Chuck’s artist statement follows:

“I’m Chuck Schroeder. I’m an artist.” For forty years, I said, “I fool with art!” Then, at age fifty, I encountered a great teacher, Renate Collins, in Taos, New Mexico. Ms. Collins examined everything from my talent to my soul and said, “You are an artist. I want you to say that. When you speak through your hands, I know who you really are.” Renate remains a guide and an inspiration to me. Since 2018, my life has been dedicated to the life of an artist, following an adventurous career as CEO of major industry and cultural organizations, a competitive horseman, rancher, livestock judge, politician, fund raiser, fist shaking activist, and founder of several organizations championing the interests of rural people and communities. After many years of instruction and mentoring with recognized artists in the Taos, NM, community, my work in this chapter of life reflects the beautiful character of people and places that have been built, beaten and honed by time into the elements for a respectful, sustainable society.

The museum will also be sponsoring two other programs during the month of July. On July 1, as part of the Cozad 150 celebrations, the museum’s director will be reading the Declaration of Independence late in the day as part of the Old Fashioned Independence Celebration. On July 29, the museum will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the printing of Robert Henri’s groundbreaking book called The Art Spirit with a special program in the museum’s gallery. The museum’s director will be discussing the history of the book and the museum curator/intern will be discussing Henri’s techniques that he described, and using the museum’s paintings to illustrate those methods. The program will take place in the museum’s gallery at 1 p.m. and refreshments will be served in the museum afterwards. The program will be free to the public.

The Artist of the Month program, now in its ninth year, was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught hundreds of students over his long career including Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin. Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2024 program.

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The effort to preserve Robert Henri’s legacy in Cozad started with a small group of people who saw the opportunity to bring recognition to the town that was once home to the acclaimed artist and native son, Robert Henri (Robert Henry Cozad). This group, led by Shirley Paulsen, bought and restored the former Hendee Hotel, Henri’s boyhood home.

With local support and generous donations from Cozad and Henri family members, local and area donors from across the United States, the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery’s collection continues to grow. The first Henri painting donated to the museum in 1988 was Portrait of Queen Mariana. Since then, numerous donations and loans of Henri works have been made. In 2014, a climate-controlled art gallery was built to keep the collection in. Today the Art Gallery houses the largest display of Robert Henri works, or those attributed to him, in the United States, including eighteen paintings and forty-three sketches. In addition, there are works by several of his students including Marjorie Organ, Marjory Ryerson, and Ernest Fiene.

The museum and art gallery are located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and will be open from May 1 to November 1 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the museum call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org.