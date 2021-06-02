Robert Henri Museum announces Council Bluffs native as Artist in Residence for June

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Cait Irwin of Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be the Artist in Residence for June 1-15 with many of her works available for purchase. A reception will take place at the museum on June 9, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 to honor her.
Cait Irwin is a professional artist as well as a published author, entrepreneur, naturalist, and world traveler. Being an artist and having a deep connection with the natural world have been two major constants in her life. Her artwork is prolific, spanning a wide spectrum of mediums, styles, and subject matter. From murals to sculpture, she does it all!
At age fourteen Cait wrote and illustrated Conquering the Beast Within, a memoir about her personal experience with severe depression (Published by Times Books 1999). During that time she also started her first art business called Reality Impaired. In her own way, she was rebelling against a culture that says that being an artist is an unrealistic career path.
In 2004 she co-authored a follow up book called Monochrome Days. (Published by Oxford University Press) Cait toured extensively to promote her books and was the keynote speaker for numerous events focusing on mental health, the healing power of art and selfexpression and recovery. She graduated from Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin in 2003 with a bachelors in Studio Art, emphasizing on Environmental Studies.
Currently, Cait is the owner of Irwin Artworks LLC and is in her sixth year of operation and is based in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Her company showcases her work, ranging from large murals to sculptures made from recycled materials. She has also established a strong online presence where she sells a large amount of her work. Cait also travels to a variety of established Artist residencies as well as designing her own. She is constantly gathering inspiration from the world around her and is always on the look out for new projects with new challenges.
Cait’s artist statement is as follows: I have written many artist statements throughout my career and each one is unique, as it is always my intention to capture the spirit of the specific project. In thinking about this residency and what it means to me as an artist, I thought it would be most appropriate to base it on this quote from Robert Henri himself.
“I am interested in art as a means of living a life; not as a means of making a living.”
I love this quote and could personally identify with it. My calling to be an artist was known to me since I was a child. Although my family and close friends have always known this, I remember that around age 11, people would start telling me that I wouldn’t be able to make a living. And as I got older, and it was clear that it was impossible for me to NOT be an artist, I would hear things like… “the only way you can make a living as an artist is to be a teacher or go into graphic design.” Of course there is nothing wrong with those professions, it just didn’t fit my vision of “how” I was an artist.
A part of me bought into this notion to be afraid and question how I would make a living. And it has only been since my 4th year of operation with my company that I began to truly believe that I would be ok if I paved my own way armed with the pure passion for being an artist. I began to slim down where I directed my energies and ultimately focused on the work that made me feel alive.
Once I shed these layers fear and apprehension, I noticed the flow of ideas, opportunities and income came flooding in. I joke that I went to the art school of hard knocks, but there is a truth to that joke. Through the hardships I found my true grit and discovered the vast pool of inner strength that I had always possessed. I have made my own way, living a life filled with artistic adventures. Some I have created on my own and some that fell into my lap at the perfect time. I see this residency opportunity as one of those adventures. As you can see from my biography, curiosity about the world around me is a core part of my make-up as an artist. It is a dream come true to have made art as my means of living life, and I hope for the Page 3 of 4 opportunity to be directly inspired by Robert Henri and the by surrounding community of Cozad!
The museum’s artist programs are being sponsored by the membership of the museum. The Artist in Residence program was established in 1988 to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than one thousand students over his long career including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin.
Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2022 program.
The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The site is now listed on the United States Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places and has more Henri paintings and sketches on display than any other museum or gallery. The museum complex is located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and is open from May 1 to October 31 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org or its Facebook page.