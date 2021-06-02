Robert Henri Museum announces Council Bluffs native as Artist in Residence for June

Currently, Cait is the owner of Irwin Artworks LLC and is in her sixth year of operation and is based in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Her company showcases her work, ranging from large murals to sculptures made from recycled materials. She has also established a strong online presence where she sells a large amount of her work. Cait also travels to a variety of established Artist residencies as well as designing her own. She is constantly gathering inspiration from the world around her and is always on the look out for new projects with new challenges.

Cait’s artist statement is as follows: I have written many artist statements throughout my career and each one is unique, as it is always my intention to capture the spirit of the specific project. In thinking about this residency and what it means to me as an artist, I thought it would be most appropriate to base it on this quote from Robert Henri himself.

“I am interested in art as a means of living a life; not as a means of making a living.”