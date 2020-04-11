GOSPER COUNTY — Nestled in the hills of northeastern Gosper County, overlooking the Platte River Valley, is a small chapel, a memorial for a daughter lost too soon, Wilmina Robb.
The building at Robb Cemetery is in need of repairs and there is a new way to donate to the upkeep on this local monument.
Those interested in donating to the repairs can now give through the Lexington Community Foundation, which is now acting as the fiscal agent for Robb Cemetery.
Mike Jeffrey, the sexton of Robb Cemetery, said donations can now be given to the cemetery restoration fund for them to draw upon as needed. These donations through the LCF would be tax deductible.
The primary focus of repairs at the cemetery at the moment is the Wilmina Robb Memorial.
Wilmina Robb was the youngest daughter of William Robb, who established himself in Gosper County as a cattleman and rancher, after he and his family arrived in 1872.
Wilmina was born on March 10, 1896, unfortunately the child was plagued with throat and ear problems.
William consulted with doctors about his daughter’s condition and they advised removing her tonsils.
Tragically, Wilmina died during surgery on May 6, 1911, she was only 15-years-old. The family buried her at the family cemetery days later.
Robb Cemetery, originally called Pleasant Hill Cemetery, was dedicated as a burial ground in the late 1800s.
The Robb family had moved to burying their relatives at the cemetery on the hill in Gosper County because Lexington’s Evergreen Cemetery had a tendency to flood, washing up caskets.
The sister of William Robb, Susan, was one of the first persons to be buried at the newly created cemetery in April of 1882.
"Famous residents of the burial grounds include Andrew J. Curtice, a Civil War soldier who claimed to have family members who came over on the Mayflower. Also buried there are five or six other Civil War soldiers as well as seven World War I veterans," according to a 2010 Lexington Clipper-Herald article.
Not long after burying his daughter, William set on the course of building a chapel across the road from the cemetery, to honor Wilmina’s memory.
"Architect George B. Prinz of Omaha was hired to design the memorial and H. Varley Grantham of Lexington built it," according to the 2010 article, Constructed with brick shipped from Omaha, the white domed 30-foot by 30-foot building was completed in the spring of 1917 and cost between $8,000 and $10,000."
The chapel was active from 1917 to 1928, with services and funerals being conducted.
Unfortunately, the lone building on a rural hill in Gosper County was the target of vandalism, and the chapel was sealed in 1948 by two layers of brick, blocking the windows and entryway.
Now, 103 years later after its construction, the memorial is in need of repairs, and the public can donate to its restoration.
Jeffrey said over the years there has been cracking in the bricks on the north and south sides of the memorial, and the building has begun to settle, causing bricks to pull away from one another.
The cracks in the brick are allowing water to intrude, freeze and expand in the winter months, Jeffrey said, if these are repaired, it can help fix other issues.
The project also includes shoring up the brick in the windows, one of the double layers on the inside has fallen away.
On the backside of the memorial, a vandal broke a decent sized hole in an attempt to enter the memorial, but ran into the chimney and another wall of bricks before giving up. Jeffrey said this hole still exists and the goal is to repair this damage as well.
Jeffrey said a contractor from Elwood is ready to do the work and donations can be made to help with the project.
Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke said those who wish to donate can do so in one of three ways.
The first way is to go to the LCF’s website, lexfoundation.org, and click on the donate tap on the home page. From here they can specify their donation amount and where it will be directed, in this case the Robb Cemetery renovation fund.
Another way is to call the LCF office, and the staff will help the individual to process the information. Checks can also be sent to the LCF at P.O. Box 422, Lexington, Nebraska 68850.
With the repairs ready to be made, the public has a chance to contribute to a memorial which symbolizes the love of family and our efforts to remember those who have gone before us.
