Risk dial returns to the pandemic level, COVID-19 case counts in Lexington four times higher than last month

According to Two Rivers, 316 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Sept. 15-21, over 20 percent of tests conducted outside of long term care facilities were positive.

During this month, long term care testing of staff and residents returned over 45 positive results in the district.

It was noted weekly COVID-19 case counts in both Lexington and Holdrege are over four times that recorded just a month prior. Almost a quarter of the total COVID-19 cases recorded in Kearney this year were recorded just this month.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 20 percent of medical and surgical bed occupancy, only a quarter of staffed beds are available in the district.

ICU availability has fallen even further, only six of the 28 staffed beds are available. ICU bed availability has dropped by a third due to staffing shortages, according to Two Rivers.

Hospitals in the City of Kearney and Phelps County report near-capacity occupancy and bed availability has dropped across the entire district. There are five COVID-19 patients currently on ventilator support.

Testing, contact tracing and case investigations continue to be constrained by personnel and organizational shortages, Two Rivers stated.