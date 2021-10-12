Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band takes second place at Elkhorn Marching Invitational

LHS band director Chad Scharff noted the freshman and the sophomores of the band had never performed in competition before Saturday. The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown all competitions in 2020, with the Lexington band only able to perform for the community.

Lexington started off with a preliminary performance in the afternoon, with the chance to perform in the finals later in the evening if they did well enough.

Woodside said the preliminary performance from the band was strong, but he could tell some of the students were nervous during their first competition.

Scharff said the band did a “nice job, during the preliminary performance but did note the band pushed hard while they were on the field the first time with some overplaying. He said it left some students wore out and unable to play all the way through some phrases.

He said the band was ready to let it fly on the first performance, perhaps with a reliance on, “loud is good.”

Spencer Hansen, LHS band director, said the first performance went well for the band but there were areas that could use improvement.