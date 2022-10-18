Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band earns superior at 41st Lincoln Public Schools Invitational

LINCOLN — The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band earned the highest rating possible for their performance at the 41st Annual Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Lexington was one of the 26 Nebraska bands that took part in the marching event at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.

The band hit the field in the afternoon to perform their show, all the bands were judged based on general music effect, individual music performance, individual visual performance, ensemble music and ensemble. There were judges for the percussion and color guard, respectively.

In practice this past week the band directors plan to look at several small details that the students can fix. The directors said they will work to clean up the drill and make the adjustments that were mentioned in the judges’ tapes from the Elkhorn performance.

Lexington was one of the 18 bands who received a division one, superior rating; the highest that could be earned. The band has earned superior ratings at all of their performances reaching back to 2010.

The band will now set about preparing for their final competition of the year, the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at the west festival site at Kearney High School on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The marching band is performing “Thrones,” this year, a four movement show visually and musically inspired by “Game of Thrones,” the HBO epic, based on the novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” written by George R.R. Martin.

The show was composed by Michael Pote and features an innovative percussion book designed by David Reeves, it also features “Funeral Music for Queen Mary” and “When I am Laid in Earth” by Purcell in different movements.

The first movement will feature the introduction of the Queen, which is a chosen member of the color guard.

The second movement is percussive and aggressive, meant to symbolize conflict or battle, according to the show notes. The third movement is slower and will feature a flute solo and likely be a moment for a color guard feature.

The last movement has a sweeping and triumphant sound to close out the show.