Plans, logo, unveiled for Cozad’s 150th Celebration in 2023

COZAD — The 100th Meridian community will be celebrating the anniversary of their founding in 2023 and plans were unveiled on how they plan to celebrate this anniversary at a business after hours event last week.
For the event, 8th St. was blocked off along the Green Space. Mayor Marcus Kloepping unveiled the main updated logo for the anniversary.
The Cozad 150th Celebration planning committee has agreed to four quarterly logos which were unveiled at the event as well as an outline of the four signature events that the planning committee has begun to work on.
The 150th logos feature the likeness of John J. Cozad, the city’s founder, taken from a photograph in the 1870s. The logo was created by Jaysie (Ross) Grabenstein.
One of the signature events being planned is a professional fireworks display, conducted by the same group that done the Johnson Lake July 3 firework display.
One of the unique ways Cozad was fundraised for this event was having a string of letters at the event labeled from $1 to $200. The idea was for someone to put in the exact amount of money into the labeled envelope and if they could fill all of those, they would be close to their goal.
Another way they are fundraising includes selling t-shirts and koozies with the 150th logo on them. They can be found at the Wilson Public Library. Double L Embroidery made the t-shirts and Brooks Screenprinting made the koozies.
To keep up with new information about the 150th celebration, the committee launched a Facebook page: Cozad 150th Celebration, an Instagram page and Twitter account at Cozad150th.
The event on June 24 also coincided with Robert Henri’s birthday, Cozad’s son and famous artist, to honor this, the Robert Henri Museum was handing out birthday cake. The 100th Meridian Museum was also showing a looped video of Cozad’s history made by Kyle Vincent’s CHS history students.
Those attending the event could try themed cocktails from the Elks Club or try the nacho bar run by the Cozad Ambassadors, the guacamole made by Roz Trusdale and pico from Blanca Hernandez.
Kiley & Company serenaded the event with the classic country music tunes.
The following businesses were thanked for their financial support for the 150th anniversary in 2020, Homestead Bank; Nebraska Plastics; Paulsen, Inc.; Waypoint Bank; Country Partners Cooperative; Security First; VVS, Inc. and the Wilson Foundation.
The businesses sponsors of the unveiling event were The 100th Meridian Museum; the City of Cozad; the Cozad Ambassadors; the Cozad Chamber of Commerce; Culligan; Johnny on the Spot; Pat Laird; McKeone Law; the Robert Henri Museum & Gallery; Sonny’s and the Wilson Public Library.