Plans, logo, unveiled for Cozad’s 150th Celebration in 2023

COZAD — The 100th Meridian community will be celebrating the anniversary of their founding in 2023 and plans were unveiled on how they plan to celebrate this anniversary at a business after hours event last week.

For the event, 8th St. was blocked off along the Green Space. Mayor Marcus Kloepping unveiled the main updated logo for the anniversary.

The Cozad 150th Celebration planning committee has agreed to four quarterly logos which were unveiled at the event as well as an outline of the four signature events that the planning committee has begun to work on.

The 150th logos feature the likeness of John J. Cozad, the city’s founder, taken from a photograph in the 1870s. The logo was created by Jaysie (Ross) Grabenstein.

One of the signature events being planned is a professional fireworks display, conducted by the same group that done the Johnson Lake July 3 firework display.

One of the unique ways Cozad was fundraised for this event was having a string of letters at the event labeled from $1 to $200. The idea was for someone to put in the exact amount of money into the labeled envelope and if they could fill all of those, they would be close to their goal.