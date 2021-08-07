Pinnacle Bank donates $30,000 to Lexington Veterans Pavilion project

“You got to step forward and be a part of these projects,” Owens said, “Sometimes it’s fiscally, sometimes otherwise, but you have to contribute and lead in the community.”

Owens said Pinnacle is a community bank and support for projects like the pavilion is one of their stances. “We want to participate in a community fashion and sometimes that is a donation,” he said.

The Toby and Amy Owens family also personally donated $10,000 and said the family’s stance is much in line with Pinnacle’s. “Lexington is our hometown and we want to participate, grow it and make it as good of a community as possible,” he said.

“Someone has to step forward,” Owens said in regards to the betterment of the community.

There is also a personal reason for the donation; Owens said his parents lived in a house right next to Kirkpatrick Memorial Park for 33 years.

Owen’s father was an avid gardener and the personal donation was a way to honor them. “Now their backyard now is going to become this Veterans Pavilion,” said Owens.

Owens said his parents would have been proud to see a structure honoring veterans to be constructed in the area.

If you are interested in learning more about this project or would like to donate, please contact the LCF office at 308-324-6704 or stop by the office located at 607 N. Washington Street in Lexington.