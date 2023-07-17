LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for a personal storage building northwest of Johnson Lake during their meeting on Friday, July 14.

The application had been submitted by Darren and Alisa Eberspacher to allow for a storage building to be built in Lot E of the Huber Addition, along Road 426, northwest of Lakeview Acres.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said after a first review, a hiccup was found in the zoning regulations which would have prevented the building going up.

Upon the commission’s recommendation, the commissioners amended the zoning regulations to reflect a percentage change in the Ag zoning districts.

With the zoning regulations fixed, the commissioners granted approval of the conditional use permit.

Crystal Werger, Executive Director of the Dawson County Historical Museum, Peter Osborne, Executive Director Henri Museum and Anne Anderson with the Gothenburg Historical Museum appeared with agency updates and a budget request.

Werger said their museum has opened up the main gallery for more public events, including meetings, family gatherings, etc.

Cards with information about all the county museums have been prepared and distributed across the area to show travels what the county has to offer, Werger said.

Anderson said the Gothenburg Museum is fully staffed by volunteers and noted that visitors this year, compared to last, increased.

More signage has been put up on the building to let people know where the museum is, sitting strategically near the Pony Express outpost.

After the Gothenburg Times announced its closure, the museum came into possession of a number of newspapers that date back to the late 1800s that are available for people conducting research.

Anderson has been writing columns for the Gothenburg Leader newspaper that includes interesting bits of Gothenburg’s history. She cited one from the early 1900s where people were demanding the city council put a stop to nude swimmers at Lake Helen.

Osborne noted that the Robert Henri Museum is one of the stops on the 2023 Nebraska Passport program and that thanks to being part of that, they will likely double their number of visitors they see in a year.

Osborne said that he had applied for the museum to be one of the stops several times in the past but it had not been selected. Osborne had made up his mind to not apply this year, but was “hounded” by board members to do so one more time.

The Henri Museum was selected at last.

He said it was amazing to see where people come from to visit the museum, some are from across the country and a few are international travelers.

Each thanked the commissioners for the funds which had helped to make projects possible and asked for a budget request of $100,000, which was taken under advisement.

The commissioners selected JH Stuckey Distributor’s bid for washing machines for the Dawson County Jail, in the amount of $33,392.93.

After discussion about the Catastrophic Leave Policy, the commissioners approved a correction of use of 24 hours PTO and the contribution of catastrophic to end July 14, 2023.

The commissioners also designated MIPS/NACO/Nebraska Print shop as the print service and Pitney Bowes for the mailing service for the LB644 postcard.

Chairman Rod Reynolds was also authorized to sign the audit engagement letter that had been submitted.

The June monthly crime report was submitted by Sheriff Mark Montgomery.