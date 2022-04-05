Overton man pleads no contest to first degree assault

LEXINGTON — An Overton man who assault a woman with a baseball bat plead no contest to charges for first degree assault in Dawson County District Court.

Hugo Estrada, Jr., now 30, had been charged with first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both Class 2 felonies.

Estrada appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on Friday, April 1, for a pre-trial hearing. Estrada pleaded no contest to the first degree assault charge while the second felony charge was dismissed by the court.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. A sentencing hearing has been set for May 23 at 8:30 a.m.

According to court documents, at 5:24 p.m. Saturday, June 26, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Flatwater Food and Automotive convenience store in Overton, where they met with a woman who had sustained a head injury.

The woman said Estrada had struck her in the head with a baseball bat at their residence, one block from the store. She was later transported to a Kearney hospital.

Sergeant Ed Albrecht spoke with two witnesses who said the woman had been struck in the head by the baseball bat “a few times.”

About 6:16 p.m. Albrecht met with Estrada, who declined to make a statement and was booked into the Dawson County Jail at 8:27 p.m.

A search warrant was obtained for Estrada’s residence. The search found signs of a “significant struggle,” according to the documents. A damaged baseball bat and blood evidence were recovered.