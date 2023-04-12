ARAPAHOE — The Overton Eagles and Hi-Line Bulls had a swing-off at the Arapahoe golf invite on Tuesday, April 11.
Alma, Amherst, Arapahoe, Bertrand, Cambridge, Elm Creek, Hi-Line, Hitchcock County, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Overton, Pleasanton, Southwest and Southern Valley all teed off at the Arapahoe Municipal Golf Course.
Overton swung in a score of 331 for first place as a team. Hi-Line finished in 10th place with a score of 404.
EAGLES
Braden Fleischman took home third place with a score of 81.
Kaden Lux landed in fifth place with a score of 82.
Alex Banzhaf swung in a score of 83 for sixth place.
Connor Shively rounded off 10th place with a score of 85.
Brody Fleischman took 18th place with a score of 89.
BULLS
Hudson Weeder took 23rd with a score of 93.
Riley Rushton placed 42nd with a score of 100.
Zach Whittaker landed in 48th with a score of 104.
Gavin Tilson swung in a score of 107 for 52nd place.
Judah Niemeier took 63rd place with a score of 117.
The Hi-Line Bulls teed off in Curtis on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.
Overton hits the course on Tuesday, April 18 in Alma at 10 a.m.