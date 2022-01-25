Overton Eagles trade win, loss against the Ansley-Litchfield Spartans

The first quarter was nearly dead even, the Spartans scored 18, while Overton was on their heels with 17 points. It was a slow performance in the second quarter that likely gave the Spartans the win; they scored 10 points while Overton scored seven.

The Eagles only trailed by four points at the half, 28-24.

The third quarter was dead even, with both teams scoring 16 points. The Spartans scored 17 points but never truly pulled away, Overton was close with 16 additional points.

The final score was 61-56.

Both, Wyatt Ryan (23) and Braden Fleischman (25) scored 14 points each and Caleb Svarvari (1) and Kaedan Wallace (3) scored nine points each, Alex Banzhaf (5) scored six points.

Wallace made two three pointers while Svarvari scored one.

The Eagles made 18 of 36 two point attempts, a 50 percent hit rate, on free throws they hit 11-21, a 52 percent rate.

Wallace had six total rebounds all on defense, while Fleischman also had six total, three offensive and three defensive, Ryan had five total, three offensive and two defensive and Noah Lees (13) had four total, one offensive and three defensive.