Overton Eagles trade win, loss against the Ansley-Litchfield Spartans

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles hosted the Ansley-Litchfield Spartans on Friday, Jan. 21. The girls won in stunning fashion while the boys lost by only five points.
Overton girls run over the Spartans
Forget the euphemism; the Overton girls dominated the Spartans during Friday’s game.
The game was over by the end of the first quarter, the Eagles came out scoring 22 points and holding the Spartans to just two points. It was the same story in the second quarter, Overton scored 23 points, Ansley-Litchfield scored a single point.
The score at halftime was 45-3.
Some of the Overton starters were pulled during the second half of the game and all by the end. During the third quarter the Eagles scored eight points, the Spartans, three points. In the last quarter, the Eagles scored their final eight points, while the Spartans scored five.
The final score was 61-11.
The high flying Overton offense was led by JoLee Ryan (31) who scored 15 points, Natalie Wood (33) followed with 10 points, Ella Luther (5) score nine points, Ashlyn Florell (41) scored seven points, while Addison Luther (23) and Kenzie Scheele (25) both scored six points each.
Ella Luther hit three of five three pointers, Emma Luther (1) and Florell each had one.
Overton hit 50 percent of their two point shots, 19-38, while Ansley-Litchfield hit only four percent, 1-26.
For free throws, the Eagles hit 5-7, a 71 percent hit rate.
Ryan and Scheele both had seven rebounds, Ryan’s were two offensive and five defensive, Scheele’s were three offensive and four defensive. Wood and Florell each had six, one offensive and five defensive for Wood and two offensive and four defensive, respectively.
Overall, the Eagles had 34 total rebounds, 12 offensive and 22 defensive compared to the Spartans 23 total rebounds, 11 offensive and 12 defensive.
Overton had 12 steals, eight turnovers and 15 deflections.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 11-5 on their season. They will take the short drive to Elm Creek for their next match on Friday, Jan. 28. The Buffaloes are 7-8 after a recent 37-30 loss against the Franklin Flyers.
Eagles keep up fight but come up five points short
The Overton boys played a close game against the Spartans but took a loss at home on Friday.
The first quarter was nearly dead even, the Spartans scored 18, while Overton was on their heels with 17 points. It was a slow performance in the second quarter that likely gave the Spartans the win; they scored 10 points while Overton scored seven.
The Eagles only trailed by four points at the half, 28-24.
The third quarter was dead even, with both teams scoring 16 points. The Spartans scored 17 points but never truly pulled away, Overton was close with 16 additional points.
The final score was 61-56.
Both, Wyatt Ryan (23) and Braden Fleischman (25) scored 14 points each and Caleb Svarvari (1) and Kaedan Wallace (3) scored nine points each, Alex Banzhaf (5) scored six points.
Wallace made two three pointers while Svarvari scored one.
The Eagles made 18 of 36 two point attempts, a 50 percent hit rate, on free throws they hit 11-21, a 52 percent rate.
Wallace had six total rebounds all on defense, while Fleischman also had six total, three offensive and three defensive, Ryan had five total, three offensive and two defensive and Noah Lees (13) had four total, one offensive and three defensive.
The Eagles had eight steals, 22 turnovers and one deflection.