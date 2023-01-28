Overton Eagles couldn’t keep up with the Bulldogs

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles tipped off at home against the 12 and one Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Shelton was on a 12 game winning streak as they hit the court against the Eagles. Overton had a six and nine record.

It was not the start the Eagles hoped for as they were down six to 20 in the first quarter.

The second quarter started looking better for the Eagles but the Bulldogs were just too far ahead.

Going into halftime, the Eagles were down 20-47.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs pulled ahead even further as they scored 20 points and the Eagles had nine.

The Eagles gave their best effort in the fourth quarter as they tried to make their comeback. Overton scored 30 points and the Bulldogs scored 10.

Overton lost 59-77 and fell to six and 10 on the season.

Eagle Will Kulhanek had 17 points, Alex Banzhaf had 10, Conner Shively had nine, Brody Fleischman had six, Blake Ecklund had five and Brendan McCarter had four.

The Eagles hosted the Elm Creek Buffaloes on Friday, Jan. 27.