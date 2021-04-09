Overton Communities for Kids committee hopes to answer “huge” need for child care

Overton has just two in-home child care providers, only one is located in Overton itself, with a total capacity of 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Puffer said at the moment the two providers are completely full and there is a waiting list for other parents. The children don’t just come

from Overton but from Elm Creek, Loomis and other surrounding communities.

Samantha Hubbard is the one in-home child care provider in Overton, she opened her business in 2017 after giving birth to her youngest child. She said there was no place for her children to go so she opened her own daycare.

Hubbard’s capacity is 10 children and she is currently full, but still receives monthly calls from families inquiring about child care, however, her waiting list stretches all the way into 2022.

Puffer said the need for more options is obvious and it is across multiple counties.

Lindsay Meier, Overton Public Schools’ preschool teacher, is also aware of the need for more child care options.