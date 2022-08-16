Over 200 attend the Lexington Public Library’s first potluck and street dance

LEXINGTON — There were over 200 people in attendance at the Lexington Public Library’s first community potluck and street dance on Friday, Aug. 12.

Rocio Casanova, Youth and Family Services Librarian, said this was the first time the library had hosted this type of event and they were pleased with the turnout, just over 200 people took part.

The community members were asked to provide a dish to share at the potluck, while tacos were provided by El Sazon Taquisas, pizza was donated by Little Ceasers.

The music entertainment for the street dance was provided by DJ Lopez, a Lexington native. “Super excited to be a part of this street dance and to serve my community,” Lopez said before the event.

In addition to the dancing, children in attendance were able to jump around in two bounce houses provided byAngel Vazquez Diversiones and Chavez Saavedra.

Funds for the event were provided by the Lexington Community Foundation.