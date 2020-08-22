Orscheln’s new 38,000 square foot facility opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON — The brand new Orscheln Farm and Home store has opened in Lexington, the new facility is 10,000 square feet larger than their previous location.
In a 2019 interview, real estate manager for Orscheln Nick Orscheln said the company had been at their previous location since 2002. The decision was made to build a new facility, which is now located at 1701 Plum Creek Parkway, south of the Dawson County Opportunity Center.
Orscheln has worked to standardize the layout of their stores, this new facility features 38,000 square feet with 18,000 square feet of outdoor display space.
While Orscheln stores are best known for their farm and ranch supplies, this new store features several expanded departments including clothing, footwear, pets, livestock, hardware, plumbing, electrical and sporting goods.
The store’s hours are Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The store number is 308-324-4231.
