Operation Santa Claus provides toys, blankets to 376 children

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Optimist Club saw a higher need among families this year than in the past during the lead up to their Operation Santa Claus event.

The event is in its 37th year of action and has grown from a shopping trip to Walmart in the 1980s, to truly earning the name “operation.”

The event was headquartered at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, the site where it has been hosted for more than 20 years.

Optimist member Travis Maloley said 376 children from 144 families benefited this year, over 20 more than last year. This was close to a record number of families. It might speak to the lingering effects of the pandemic and its hardships, in 2019, 333 children from 108 families participated.

Around $14,000 was spent on 756 toys for all ages, Maloley said. During the event, parents came in and got to pick out two toys for their children. Tables in the Fellowship Hall were laid out with gifts for boys and girls, ranging from newborns to teenagers.

“Honestly, this is one of my favorite times of the year,” Maloley said about the event. Seeing the smiles on their family’s faces and how gracious they are, “is heart-warming,” he said.

“It’s great to help families this time of year,” he said.

Maloely said he appreciates the generosity of the Lexington community and their continued donations help make the event possible. The Optimist Club also extended thanks to the Orschelns/Bomgaars and Walmart staff for their help.

All those gifts also had to be moved to FUMC, “Serving lots of families in our community means we need a big trailer to haul and store our gifts for Operation Santa Claus. Thank you Trevor Hallan for letting us use your trailer,” the Optimist Club stated.

With their available funds, the Optimists were also able to purchase blankets for the children. Last year, COVID-19 funds had allowed the Optimists to help supply warm clothes to the families.

The Optimists mission with the event is to provide a Christmas these children deserve.

It wasn’t just the 10 Optimists Club members at the event, around 40 community volunteers would take different shifts throughout the day helping to wrap up the toys the parents had picked out. There was also translators who helped to interpret for families.

Maloley said the Optimist Club is very appreciative of the people who stepped up and answered the call.

One of the tables was being manned by staff from Lexington Regional Health Center.

Brenna Bartruff said LRHC has gotten a crew together for many years to help out with the event and give back to the community. She said the Optimist Club does such a good job with the event; the volunteers can just show up and put forth best wrapping skills.

Around 5-10 LRHC employees would be manning the gift wrapping tables throughout the day.

Of the event, Bartruff said it is such an amazing benefit to the families of Lexington and the parents are so grateful to be able to give these presents to their children on Christmas.

“It’s why we come out and help,” she said.