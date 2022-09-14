Opening statements made, first witnesses testify in drive-by shooting murder trial

LEXINGTON — Opening statements and first witnesses testified on the first day of a trial where a Lexington man has been charged with the first degree murder of 23-year-old Marcus Keyser.

Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged with first degree murder, a Class 1A felony with use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman is prosecuting the case. Brian Davis of Cozad is representing the defendant. Dates for the jury trial have been set for Sept. 12 through Sept. 16.

A 14-person jury was selected on Monday morning, six women and eight men; two will be discharged as alternates before jury deliberations begin.

Opening Statements

Waterman laid out the state’s case and said Hernandez-Corona, “hated,” Keyser and wanted to kill him. The altercation between the two men had started several weeks prior to the shooting.

Hernandez-Corona later expressed to a girlfriend that he had a plan to kill Keyser, Waterman said, he would do it at night and would use a brass catcher on his rifle.

In June, Hernandez-Corona began making calls and sending texts to Keyser to fight him. Later, Keyser confronted Hernandez-Corona about the proposed fight and Waterman said Hernandez-Corona backed down in front of his friends, which resulted in a loss of face.

During the early morning of July 6, Hernandez-Corona and Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez, 19, had been hanging out together during the evening and had been drinking. They later stopped at the Casey’s on Adams St. to purchase food.

Keyser entered the store as the two were checking out and Hernandez-Corona noticed him and made a scoffing noise. Keyser had come to the store to visit his girlfriend and she noticed the encounter.

Hernandez-Corona and Saenz later left the store and got in Hernandez-Corona’s dark colored Nissan Ultima and returned to Casey’s, where Keyser’s girlfriend noticed Hernandez-Corona in the back seat, staring them down.

Waterman said Saenz recalled driving down W. 9th St. where Keyser lived and suddenly hearing several gunshots, followed by Hernandez-Corona yelling, “Go, go, go!”

Keyser had been shot dead outside of his home, only a few minutes walk from Caseys.

Lexington police officers, Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to an anonymous report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of W. 9th St. in Lexington.

Not long after, both Hernandez-Corona and Saenz were located and allegedly intoxicated and in possession of alcohol. They were arrested on suspicion of being minors in possession. Both had iPhones that were taken later as evidence.

Officers found several bullet holes at the residence Keyser was found in front of, as well as the neighbor’s home. Two more bullet holes were found in a vehicle parked along West 9th. No brass ammunition casings were located at the scene.

Lexington officers gave the men’s iPhones to Investigator Dan Warrington with the Kearney Police Department, who has technology to perform forensic downloads of cellphone data.

Waterman said the testimony from the experts regarding the gunshots and the cell phones tracking services would prove the state’s case beyond a reasonable doubt.

During the defense’s opening statement, Davis asked the jurors to keep an open mind and asked them to pay attention to what transpired with law enforcement between the time the gunshots were reported around 2 a.m. and later when the body was discovered at 3:10 a.m.

Davis said Hernandez-Corona’s actions with police were not those of a guilty person, as he spoke with law enforcement voluntarily. He said they were released after being charged with minor in possession on July 6 and only later arrested for the murder on July 26.

Davis said they would hear from witnesses who were inconsistent at best and dishonest at worst and asked them to pay close attention to their testimonies.

When Hernandez-Corona was approached by Keyser about the arranged fight, Davis said Keyser brought along a friend of large stature, likely as a warning that if there was a fight, it would not be one-one-one.

Davis also said Keyser lived a life that created enemies; he had past interactions with drug dealing and violence.

There is circumstantial evidence against Hernandez-Corona but Davis asked the jury to pay close attention to the physical evidence in the case. He said this could be a case of a person being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Witnesses

The state’s first witness was Palama Valero, who at the time lived on W. 9th St. and was the one who made the 911 call after hearing gunshots on the morning of July 6.

Valero said she had been watching TV and went to turn it off when she heard five or six gunshots on her street. She instinctively ducked but went to the window facing the street and testified she saw a white, low riding car speed down the street.

She said she did not go out to check if anyone was hurt because she was afraid the vehicle would return. She wondered what to do and called her friend to ask if she should mind her own business or call the police. The friend said the right thing to do was to call 911, which she did.

She was later interviewed by police, to ask about the details about what she had seen.

Upon cross examination, Valero said she had seen an older, boxy, white, four door car with tinted windows speed down the street. She saw no flashes from the vehicle, but she saw no other vehicles driving on the street.

She said she saw police patrolling down her street after her call. Later in the morning around 3 a.m., Valero said she heard a woman scream and saw the police arrive shortly afterward. She went out to tell the officers she was the one who made the call and they took down her information.

When asked, Valero said she was, “one hundred percent positive,” the vehicle she saw was not dark colored and not an SUV.

Upon re-direct by the state, Valero said she only saw the white car speeding down the road, but didn’t see if any vehicle had been driving on the street before she looked out the window. She reiterated she did not see any flashes.

The next witness was Officer Joel Kinney with the Lexington Police Department.

He said he was working the evening of July 6 when he was dispatched to the 800 block of W. 9th St. for the report of gunshots coming from a white vehicle.

Just one block down, Kinney saw a white Ford Explorer with its headlights on, parked on the side of the street. One person was outside the vehicle, another was in the passenger seat.

Kinney questioned the male subject outside the vehicle, who he later identified as Hernandez-Corona and asked him questions relating to the dispatch call. Coming around the vehicle, Kinney saw an open beer in the vehicle and determined both men were underage to possess alcohol; both were arrested on a minor in possession charge.

Kinney was later dispatched back to the 800 W. 9th block for the report of a deceased person. He arrived on scene at the same time as two other people, who were not with law enforcement.

During cross examination, Kinney said he had no evidence of how intoxicated both men were at the time when they were arrested for MIP.

Sgt. Chad Reutlinger was the next witness and said he arrived on scene after Kinney had made initial contact with Hernandez-Corona and Sanez.

Reutlinger also returned to the scene just after 3 a.m. after Keyser’s body had been discovered and said he made contact with Yesenia Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Keyser, who had discovered his body and was hysterical with grief. She was saying, “they killed him.”

Rodriguez noted the person she had seen earlier had a neck tattoo and Reutlinger asked Kinney if one of the men he booked into jail earlier had a neck tattoo.

During cross examination, Reutlinger said he was the one who made contact with Valero after she came out to tell law enforcement she had made the 911 call.

Davis asked why only her information was taken down and she was not questioned further at the moment. Upon re-direct by the state, Reutlinger said he expected an investigator to follow up with Valero, as this was a homicide case.

He also said the area where the body found was dark, and investigators had to illuminate the scene with their flashlights.

Yesenia Rodriguez began her testimony on Monday, but it was to be completed on Tuesday morning.