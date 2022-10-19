Open house for Crossroads Mission Avenue’s Lexington shelter and transitional housing facility

LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue would like to invite the public to an Open House on Nov. 3from 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., as they introduce themselves to the Lexington Community and present the building which will house the Crossroads facility.

The recently purchased building is at 907 W 8th St in Lexington. A capital campaign is underway which will provide for renovation of the building to meet the current needs of Dawson County. The Open House will commence with a ribbon cutting by the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, and will provide opportunity for Crossroads to share their vision for bringing homeless services to Lexington. Renovation of the building is planned, with foreseeable occupancy in 2024, bringing emergency shelter services and transitional housing options to Dawson County residents.

Crossroads Mission Avenue has been serving the homeless in Central Nebraska for 39 years, with locations in Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings. They provide comprehensive care in a nurturing environment, including services such as safe shelter, hot meals, life skills classes, and personalized case management to help their guests gain employment, financial independence and stable housing. The transitional housing component allows guests to take the next step in their recovery with supportive services close-by, and before moving on to complete independence and self-sufficiency. These steps will equip Crossroads guests for successful living after their time at the shelter and lead to homelessness prevention.

In 2021, Crossroads Mission Avenue served 947 men, women and children in Central Nebraska by providing more than 42,000 nights of stay for the needy. Completion of the nearly $1.5 million dollar project will provide supportive services to homeless and needy Lexington residents, and affordable housing options for Dawson County. The renovated building will include 17 units of housing for homeless individuals with emergency shelter beds as well as transitional living apartments for individuals coming out of the 4-Phase Recovery program, or those referred by another agency. Crossroads Mission Avenue’s housing model provides a safe, sober, and clean living scenario which restores dignity to each individual.

Crossroads began serving the Lexington community in July 2022, partnering with Food Bank for the Heartland to provide a monthly mobile food pantry. Crossroads’ staff, guests and volunteers within the Lexington Community work together to pass out food boxes. There are no requirements to attend the monthly event, which serves up to 450 families.

Over the next year, Crossroads will continue fundraising, and will apply for capital grant funds. During this time, they will address staffing needs for this new facility, and prepare to open a thrift store called Mission Avenue Thrift in this temporary location. Each Crossroads Mission Avenue location includes a Mission Avenue Thrift Store which provides employment and volunteer opportunities within the community, in addition to supplying a local option for low-cost clothing and household goods. Sales from the thrift stores directly support the homeless ministry in each location, and is an essential part of Crossroads’ sustainability model. Once fundraising has been completed, and construction begins, Crossroads will move the Lexington Mission Avenue Thrift Store to a permanent location.

Daniel Buller, Executive Director for Crossroads Mission Avenue, believes that Crossroads is in a unique position to serve the homeless and needy men, women and families of Dawson County. “The ministry of Crossroads Mission Avenue is blessed to be in a position that allows us to expand our services across underserved areas of Central Nebraska. Our dedication is "bringing glory to God through the helping of people". We are committed to serving Lexington and Dawson County by offering emergency shelter and transitional living services along with Bible based programming and case management to help stop cycles of poverty in the lives of those we are privileged to serve. God is glorified when we compassionately extend a helping hand to our struggling neighbors and help carry the burdens that lend to the state of homelessness that people are faced with. At Crossroads we refer to each individual as a guest of the mission, and we are excited to soon open the doors to our Lexington guests and see the amazing work of God in their lives. Thank you to everyone who is willing to help make this amazing facility, programming, and case management a reality for this area of the great state of Nebraska.”

Crossroads Mission Avenue’s mission is to bring glory to God through the helping of people. Homelessness recovery is a long, complicated process for many of their guests, and step by step, Crossroads is there to help them in that process.

About Crossroads Mission Avenue

