No drought changes locally, “exceptional” drought conditions creep into southwestern Nebraska

LEXINGTON — Highly variable amounts of rain meant that there was no change to the drought in the local area. However, exceptional drought conditions have crept its way into southwestern Nebraska.

Between July 27 and Aug. 2, it was another week of highly variable rain with most of the National Weather Service – Hastings area seeing no more than 0.10-0.50 inches. There were rather dry areas, including a narrow strip through the heart of their coverage area and some of their Kansas counties.

Wetter exceptions included pockets of 1-2 inches in Sherman, Hall and Hamilton counties.

Looking at rainfall for all of July, the disparity between the east and west of the NWS Hastings area was stark. For instance, a site north of Holdrege recorded 6.30 inches during the month, while a site five miles southeast of Cambridge only saw 2.15 inches.

The winner of the month was Superior; 9.65 inches were recorded, while Genoa only saw 1.16 inches.

The scatter shot nature of the precipitation last week meant that drought conditions in the local area remain unchanged from conditions that have lingered for weeks.

All of Dawson County and the northern part of Gosper County remain under Severe Drought, D2, conditions, while southern Gosper County is under Moderate Drought, D1, conditions.

There was a concerning development in the latest drought monitor update, an area of Exceptional Drought, D4, conditions were noted in southwest Nebraska. At this level, crop germination is stunted, high levels of nitrate can be found in corn and the concern for wildfires increase.

Looking at Nebraska, 89 percent is under some type of drought condition, while 12 percent is under Extreme Drought, D3, conditions.

“Conditions worsened in parts of southwestern, central, eastern, and northern Nebraska, and in adjacent southern South Dakota, where deficits in soil moisture and precipitation worsened,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor, “In Columbus, Nebraska, the Platte River ran dry, indicative of the moderate and severe drought conditions ongoing in and near the eastern Nebraska town.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.